‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Stars Break Down the ‘Immersive’ Experience of the War Scenes on Season 2

“Outlander: Blood of My Blood” Season 2 has premiered on STARZ, and it’s bringing more heartache, more drama, and more questions. It also means more war.

The first episode makes it clear that the First Jacobite Rebellion is almost here, with sides being chosen. Meanwhile, poor Henry is stuck in a psychiatric hospital in 1924, and he’s about to lose everything important to him as memories of war come back up.

Jamie Roy Shared the ‘Immersive’ Experience of ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’

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EntertainmentNow got the opportunity to chat to the stars in a roundtable event, getting to learn more about their experience on the set of this season.

Jamie Roy spoke first, sharing that “the war stuff was great fun to do. I’ve obviously never been to war, but they make it so immersive.”

He went on to explain that there were hundreds of cast members involved to create the look of the battle, “all fighting, explosions going off everywhere. There was smoke. There was blood. There was everything.”

As he continued to share more about his experience on “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” Season 2, he said, “So being smack bang in the middle of that was so surreal, because I actually did feel like we were there—a proper real-life lesson. It was so incredibly exciting, and I’m sure Jeremy feels the exact same.”

Jeremy Irving has played Henry Beauchamp, although during the second season, he keeps the surname Grant, given to him when he went to the past. His character has already been through war, being part of the devestation of World War I. During the second season, he’s taken back there.

“It’s just bigger,” Irving explained. “The scale of this season really felt like it went up a notch.”

‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Splits Characters Up By Time

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Throughout the first season, Henry and Julia both time traveled to 1715, but they were separated by distance. As Julia found herself in the home of Simon Fraser, Lord Lovatt, Henry found himself in the clutches of the Grants as their bladier.

Just as the two were reunited at the end of the season, they have found themselves separated by time. Only Henry was able to travel through the stones to his present day, and “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” Season 2 picks up with him trapped in a psychiatric hospital with a doctor who uses electroshock therapy to “help” his patients.

So far, this has led to the loss of his memories of his daughter, Claire. Can he hold onto the memories of Julia, while she tries to figure out why she and William couldn’t travel through the stones?

As for Brian and Ellen, they are in the same time period, but are separated again. Brian knows that he needs to return home to fight for his father’s cause. If he doesn’t now that those fiery crosses lit, he can never return home. Meanwhile, Ellen’s brothers have sent men looking for her, and she has no choice but to turn herself back over to the MacKenzies to protect her one true love.

“Outlander: Blood of My Blood” airs Fridays on STARZ.