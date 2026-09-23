Britney Spears’ Son Jayden James Reveals More About His Private Life Than Ever Before: 7 Fast Facts to Know

Britney Spears is a mother to two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. After years out of the spotlight, Jayden has recently stepped into the public eye, showing off his talents as a model. Now, he is opening up about his life more than ever, sharing details about himself that many fans never would have known.

In a chat with Interview magazine, published on Wednesday, September 23, Jayden revealed everything from who he speaks to the most to his biggest fears. These are seven facts from that interview that give a better look into his life and who he is.

1. He Is Passionate About Music

Jayden hinted before that he wanted to follow in his mom’s footsteps, telling Vogue that while he enjoyed modeling, it wasn’t what he wanted to do with his life. “Preston and I are trying to do music and other things,” he said. But in his chat with Interview magazine, he shared that “producing music or playing the piano” makes him feel better. He continued, “Expressing myself through music has always been my best therapy.”

He also revealed he listens to all music, adding, “as long as it fits my environment and mood.”

2. He Has a Girlfriend

Getty Britney Spears and her son Jayden James Federline attend a hockey game in 2014

Jayden admitted he has a girlfriend, but she is also his best friend and the person he speaks to most. “We’re always talking or sending each other TikTok videos,” he said when asked who he texts the most. “She’s my best friend.”

3. Minecraft Makes Him Think of His Childhood

Jayden James was born on September 12, 2006, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He is the youngest child of Spears and Federline. One of Jayden’s most powerful childhood memories is playing the game Minecraft. “If I had to choose one, I’d say playing Minecraft,” he said of what reminds him of his childhood. ”Every time I hear any Minecraft soundtrack, it immediately gives me intense nostalgia.”

4. He Feels Like He Has Something to Prove

Interview magazine asked Jayden what it was like to be him, to which he replied, “It feels like I always have something to prove, even though I don’t need to prove anything.”

5. Jayden Is Afraid of the Ocean

When asked what his biggest fear is, Jayden told Interview magazine it was “the ocean.” He continued, “Especially sharks, but the ocean in general.”

6. He Loves Sugary Things

“I’m completely addicted to sugar,” he revealed in his interview, later adding that he cannot live without “Those Valentine’s Day heart candies with the little words on them.”

7. Jayden Reveals His Last Google Search

Getty Britney Spears with sons Jayden Federline and Sean Federline attend an event in 2013

When asked by Interview magazine to reveal his last Google search, Jayden replied, “Porsche 918 Spyder. My search history is 100 percent cars. I am absolutely obsessed with cars.”