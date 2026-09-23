Jon Hamm Loses It Over Surprise Message From RHONY Alum Sonja Morgan

Jon Hamm went on TODAY to talk about his latest project and becoming a father for the first time. He ended up getting a surprise from one of his favorite corners of television instead.

During his Wednesday, Sept. 23 appearance, the longtime Bravo fan was surprised with a video message from “The Real Housewives of New York City” alum Sonja Morgan, who had a very Sonja way of congratulating the actor on his growing family.

Hamm immediately broke into a smile when Morgan appeared on screen, and the grin only got bigger as she delivered her message.

“Well, hello there, Mr. Hamm,” Morgan began.

“First of all, I really want to consulate you,” she continued. “And secondly, I want to thank you for always believing in me and supporting my career.”

Morgan closed simply, “Wishing you all the best.”

Hamm smiled and laughed his way through the surprise, which came as he and wife Anna Osceola prepare to welcome their first child together.

Jon Hamm’s Sonja Morgan Surprise Had Years of Bravo History Behind It

Morgan wasn’t a random choice for the TODAY surprise.

Hamm’s Bravo fandom has become something of a running subplot to his public appearances over the years. When TODAY asked him in 2023 whether reports that he watched “Real Housewives” were true, he readily admitted they were, calling himself a “Jersey man” while also discussing his interest in “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” RHONY and “Vanderpump Rules.”

More recently, Hamm made his appreciation for Morgan even clearer.

When asked earlier this year which Housewife he’d want to bring into his Apple TV+ series “Your Friends & Neighbors,” Morgan was one of the first names that came to mind.

“I think we’d want to go heavy on the crazy,” Hamm told People in April. “So I think we’d probably want someone like Sonja [Morgan], old-school New York. Maybe Ramona [Singer].”

Morgan was more than willing to accept the hypothetical casting call. She responded to the interview on Instagram, writing, “We would love to shake things up for YOU!”

So when Morgan thanked Hamm on Wednesday for “always believing in me and supporting my career,” there was some history behind the joke.

And Hamm’s reaction made it clear TODAY knew its audience.

Jon Hamm Is Preparing to Become a Dad for the First Time

Morgan’s message came during a particularly big moment in Hamm’s life.

The 55-year-old actor and Osceola, 38, are expecting their first child together. Hamm opened up about the major life change during Wednesday’s interview while appearing on TODAY to promote his new project, “American Hostage.”

“The best thing I keep hearing is how much it changes you for the better, and I’m excited,” Hamm said. “I’ve been around kids my whole life. I’ve been a teacher, my nieces and nephews and all that stuff. So it’s thrilling and terrifying.”

The show even leaned into his Bravo obsession with another gift for the dad-to-be: a baby onesie reading, “Going to bed, so daddy can watch Bravo.”

“Beautiful,” Hamm said after seeing it. “This will get used, I can tell you that much.”

Between the onesie and an unexpected appearance from Morgan, TODAY clearly knew exactly how to celebrate one of Hollywood’s most committed Bravoholics.