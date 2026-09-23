West Wilson Sets Post ‘Summer House’ TV Gig

West Wilson and Amanda Batula left “Summer House” ahead of the show’s 11th season. Now, months later, he’s been tapped to appear in the third season of Netflix’s “Million Dollar Secret.” This comes after the scandal surrounding his relationship with Batula, despite his previous romance with their costar and her friend, Ciara Miller.

Deadline confirmed that Wilson would join “Million Dollar Secret” on September 23.

West Wilson Is Among The First Celebrity Cast For ‘Million Dollar Secret’

Deadline reported on September 23 that not only had Netflix renewed “Million Dollar Secret” for a third season, but also revealed its cast, including Wilson. The rest of the cast includes other reality stars, actors, comedians, etc.

They include Olympian Adam Rippon, Adam Scherr, a WWE wrestler known as Braun Strowman, influencer and podcaster Brianna LaPaglia, known as Brianna Chickenfry, “Somebody Somewhere” star Bridget Everett, “Love Island USA” star Chelley Bissainthe, Chloe Veitch, who is the host of Netflix’s “Sneaky Links.”

SNL alum Chris Redd is also joining as are “Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn, “Scream” star David Arquette, “Perfect Match” star Dom Gabriel, “The Office” star Melora Hardin and “Everythings Trash” star Phoebe Robinson.