Hallmark Fans Have 4 Heartwarming Movies to Watch Tomorrow — Sept. 24

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 24. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “The Waltons,” “Reba” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Sun, Sand & Romance’ – 2 p.m. Eastern Time / 1 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Sun, Sand & Romance” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “Sun, Sand & Romance” (per the Hallmark Channel): Kate is a driven publishing exec visiting a summer resort with her boyfriend Eric. There she runs into Shep, an old high school friend and fellow camp counselor, who is now the Activities Director. Shep tries to convince her to take advantage of all the resort has to offer. She reluctantly caves when Eric is pulled away on business. As carefree Shep helps Kate rediscover her fun side; Kate helps Shep to stop hiding from life and realize his own potential. In the end Kate must make a choice.

This film stars Tricia Helfer, Paul Campbell , Scott Elrod and Sadie Robertson.

“Sun, Sand & Romance” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on August 26, 2017 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Summer Nights programming event.

‘You’re Bacon Me Crazy’ – 4 p.m. Eastern Time / 3 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “You’re Bacon Me Crazy” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “You’re Bacon Me Crazy” (per the Hallmark Channel): Cleo Morelli, an aspiring Portland chef, tries to win a food truck competition while the competition tries to win her heart.

This film stars Natalie Hall and Michael Rady.

“You’re Bacon Me Crazy” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on April 4, 2020 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Spring Fling programming event.

‘Savoring Paris’ – 6 p.m. Eastern Time / 5 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Savoring Paris” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “Savoring Paris” (per the Hallmark Channel): Disillusioned with her life, Ella embarks on a soul-searching journey to Paris where she navigates love, self-discovery and cheese amidst the enchanting backdrop of The City of Love.

This film stars Bethany Joy Lenz and Stanley Weber.

“Savoring Paris” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on June 8, 2024 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Passport to Love programming event.

‘Return to Office’ – 8 p.m. Eastern Time / 7 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Return to Office” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “Return to Office” (per the Hallmark Channel): After making the return to the office on a hybrid schedule, two coworkers known to each other only as Ms. Monday and Mr. Tuesday start sending friendly notes, sparking an office romance.

This film stars Janel Parrish and Scott Michael Foster.

“Return to Office” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on February 15, 2025 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Loveuary programming event.