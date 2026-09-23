‘The Voice’ Season 30 Premiere Event LIVE Recap & Spoilers – Blind Auditions, Night 3

“The Voice” Season 30 is wrapping up its three-night premiere event tonight, and there are still plenty of singers waiting for their chance to turn a Coach’s chair.

So, where do things stand going into Night 3 of the Blind Auditions? Well, Team Kelly, Team Riley, and Team Queen each have three Artists on-board, while Team Adam has two. Yep, there are still plenty of spots up for grabs as the show continues.

The official “The Voice” Instagram also featured a post showing Queen Latifah and Adam Levine joking around ahead of tonight’s episode. And, it looks like the new Coach is having a pretty good time so far. They captioned the post, “The QUEEN is crushing it. 👑”

Honestly, it seems like the Coaches are just getting started. Who will earn a chair turn tonight, and which team will each Artist choose? Let’s find out as the Season 30 premiere event comes to a close.

❗WARNING: This post is being updated live as “The Voice” Season 30 airs tonight and will contain spoilers. Keep refreshing this page for the latest results and all of tonight’s biggest moments.

Lexi Stephens Chooses a Coach After Night 2 Cliffhanger

But that could all change pretty quickly. Last night’s episode ended with Lexi Stephens standing in front of all four Coaches, trying to decide who she wanted to work with after earning a 4-Chair Turn for her performance of “Die on This Hill” by Sienna Spiro.

And Adam Levine was not exactly being shy about trying to convince her to pick him. He called Lexi’s performance the best Blind Audition before telling her:

“You’re probably going to win The Voice.”

Honestly, that is a lot to put on someone after their very first performance. But now, Lexi finally has to make her choice.

Lexi Stephens is… Team Adam!

NBC Lexi Stephens competes on “The Voice” Season 30, Episode 2: “Blind Auditions”

Missed all the musical action from the “The Voice” Season 30 Premiere Event, so far? Check out our live recaps: Blind Auditions Night 1 Spoilers and Blind Auditions Night 2 Spoilers.

Kyle Davis, 61 – Prince George, VA

Song: “In Your Eyes” by Peter Gabriel

“In Your Eyes” by Peter Gabriel Chair Turns: All 4

All 4 Coach Chosen: Team Kelly

Follow Kyle Davis on Instagram

Kenna Elpers, 23 – Cynthiana, IN

Song: “White Horse” by Chris Stapleton

“White Horse” by Chris Stapleton Chair Turns: 2 (Queen, Riley)

2 (Queen, Riley) Coach Chosen: Team Riley

Follow Kenna Elpers on Instagram

Morgan Lett, 27 – Akron, OH

Song: “I’m Goin’ Down” by Mary J. Blige

“I’m Goin’ Down” by Mary J. Blige Chair Turns: 2 (Queen, Riley)

2 (Queen, Riley) Coach Chosen: Team Queen

Follow Morgan Lett on Instagram

Brooklyn Marie, 14 – Alexandria, MN

Song: “traitor” by Olivia Rodrigo

“traitor” by Olivia Rodrigo Chair Turns: 2 (Queen, Kelly)

2 (Queen, Kelly) Coach Chosen: Team Kelly

Follow Brooklyn Marie on Instagram