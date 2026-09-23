HGTV Star Shares Hopeful Health Update Following Cancer Treatment: ‘It’s Been a Long Journey’

The star of HGTV‘s “Botched Homes” is sharing an encouraging update after undergoing treatment for testicular cancer. Charlie Kawas opened up about his “long journey” and revealed some hopeful news about his health.

On September 22, Kawas took to Instagram to share a health update with fans. The HGTV star first revealed his cancer diagnosis in an interview with People.

“For those of you that saw the people interview you already know, but for those of you that didn’t now you know,” he wrote in the caption.

Kawas continued, “It’s been a long journey! It wasn’t easy, I fought through it, and did what I had to do. The number one thing was not letting it get into my head. My wife held the fort down and gave me the support I needed. I had to keep going there was no other option. We got season one completed with very happy homeowners! Shout out to the medical staff, the crew and the production team that made it happen!”

“I’m thankful to say — I’m officially in remission!” the HGTV star shared. “The hair is starting to grow back and I’m gaining more and more energy each day that goes by. Strength Is coming back slowly.”

He continued, “I’m eager to get back on the stories, but felt you deserve to know the truth before I just pop on with a shaved head acting like nothing happened. Cancer can be a touchy subject for some people so also wanted to give you the heads up that it will be included into season one. You will see the hair loss, the weight loss, and some of the process.”

“I personally haven’t seen the episodes so when you watch it for the first time, I am also watching it for the first time. I hope you’re enjoying ‘Botched Homes’ season one and look forward to creating as much content as I possibly can!” he added. “Love your family like every day is your last day! ❤️”

Kawas included a series of slides in his post, first noting, “I landed my own HGTV show. A few months later, everything changed.”

He revealed, “Halfway through filming, I was diagnosed with cancer.”

“Chemo started. My hair fell out. My body changed. Some days, I barely recognized myself,” Kawas explained. “There were some really hard days. I was exhausted. But I had so much to keep going for.”

He credited his family for “giving me strength when I needed it most.”

“I kept showing up,” he noted, as he continued with filming the show when he was between treatments.

“Today, I’m in remission!” Kawas shared. “Grateful for my family, my crew, and every new day.”

Fans flooded the comments section to congratulate the HGTV star on the hopeful health news.

“Brother, I had no idea man. I was wondering why you stopped making content,” one fan wrote. “I hope everything goes well. You seem like a really good person/father. God bless you.”

Another fan shared, “Wow … no words … nothing short of amazing that you were able to push through with so much going on in life. Incredible news to hear that you are in remission. 👏👏👏”

“I had no idea — prayers for you and so happy you’re in remission!!” another fan commented.