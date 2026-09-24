Brad Pitt, 62, Accompanied by Girlfriend Ines de Ramon, 33, as She Debuts Daring Plunging Gown

Brad Pitt’s girlfriend is turning heads. The actor’s partner, Ine de Ramon, accompanied him to the San Sebastian Film Festival for a screening of his movie “Heart of the Beast.” The jewelry executive turned heads in a plunging gown that instantly caught the eye. De Ramon’s dress straddled the line between fashionable and sultry, as the sheer number earned her most of the attention. She was by her partner’s side, holding Pitt’s hand as the pair posed for the cameras.

Brad Pitt, 62, and Ines de Ramon, 33, have become a high-profile couple despite keeping their relationship low-key. The pair’s appearances across Pitt’s promotional tour keep them fresh in the public eye. De Ramon’s latest look has elevated the media’s interest in her.

Ines De Ramon’s Daring Gown Made Her The Star Of The Event

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Ines de Ramon’s LinkedIn profile lists her as the Vice President of Anita Ko Jewelry. She has been active in her career for over a decade, but her relationship with Brad Pitt has pushed her into the mainstream landscape. De Ramon’s arrival at the “Heart of the Beast” premiere turned the cameras squarely in her direction.

The 33-year-old wowed everyone with a lacy green gown featuring a plunging neckline with delicate straps. The boldness of her look was accentuated by a sheer skirt wrapped around her figure. De Ramon opted to arrive with jewelry, which brought further attention to her neckline, face, and figure. Pitt was next to her in contrast, wearing a black-and-white suit paired with glasses.

Pitt and de Ramon have largely kept their styles separate. Despite accompanying one another closely, the two remain known for their individual outfits. Earlier in the month, the 62-year-old star had been the scene-stealer. Pitt appeared at a red carpet event wearing a bold camouflage-inspired suit that had the media talking.

Brad Pitt And Ines De Ramon’s Relationship Has Attracted Much Interest

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Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon entered their romance off the back of publicized breakups. Pitt had not been linked with a partner for several years since his high-profile divorce from Angelina Jolie in 2019. Although de Ramon has garnered much interest since acknowledging her relationship with Pitt, the jewelry executive had an earlier celebrity partner. De Ramon was married to “The Vampire Diaries” star Paul Wesley from 2019 to 2024.

Pitt and de Ramon were first linked as far back as 2022. However, the pair didn’t publicly address their romance for two years. The couple stepped out together for the first time in 2024. Their arrival at the British Grand Prix for the promotion of Pitt’s film, “F1,” ignited a massive media response.

In an interview with GQ, Pitt shot down claims that he specifically debuted the relationship as a talking point. The actor voiced surprise at rumors that he planned the reveal to promote his career.

“No, dude, it’s not that calculated,” he told the outlet, “if you’re living, oh my God, how exhausting would that be? If you’re living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve.”