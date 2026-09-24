The First Teaser for ‘Gremlins 3’ Releases — Fans & The Franchise’s Leading Man React

We finally have a teaser for the hotly-anticipated third movie in the beloved “Gremlins” franchise.

“Gremlins” tells the story of the eponymous mischievous little monsters. They start life as cute and cuddly little creatures called mogwais. However, mogwais come with three important rules: keep them away from light, especially sunlight, which will kill them; do not let them come into contact with water, as that will make them multiply uncontrollably; and, most crucially, never let them eat after midnight, as that will make them transform into the titular gremlins.

The iconic first movie — a Christmas comedy horror flick — hit theaters in June of 1984. Its sequel — a satirical comedy horror movie — arrived six years later in June of 1990.

News of a third film has been known for some time. Towards the end of last year, a release date of November 19, 2027 was announced. However, with the teaser comes a new release date.

‘Gremlins 3’ Is Now Coming in October 2028

Warner Bros. shared the first teaser for “Gremlins 3” on Instagram, complete with the movie’s new release date.

The teaser is a mere 11-second clip. It shows the iconic mogwai Gizmo (from the first two movies) hiding in a rucksack, saying “uh oh,” while eerie music plays and smoke fills the room he’s in. Anyone familiar with the “Gremlins” franchise will know smoke is used as a visual indicator of the violent chemical reaction that occurs during a mogwai transformation into a gremlin.

A caption on the post simply reads, “10.6.28. Only In Theaters.” An October release will be perfect for Halloween.

The new release date means an 11-month delay from the initial release date we were told about. However, if that means a better movie gets made, “Gremlins” fans will have no complaints.

While it’s not yet known if the star of the first two films, Zach Galligan, will appear in “Gremlins 3,” it seems likely — especially given that he reacted to the new trailer.

Zach Galligan Hinted at His Return in ‘Gremlins 3’

Zach Galligan took to X to post his reaction to the teaser for “Gremlins 3.”

Galligan, 62, quoted the teaser post from the Warner Bros. X account and simply added the eyes emoji to his post.

Given that the eye emoji tends to indicate that someone is paying close attention, noticing something interesting, or reacting to drama or gossip, it certainly suggests that Galligan will play a part in the new film.

The actor, of course, played Billy Peltzer in the first two movies. Peltzer became entangled in the world of mogwais and gremlins when he received a mogwai as a Christmas gift. After that, it was largely through his actions that hordes of gremlins were inadvertently unleashed on his hometown of Kingston Falls.

He wasn’t the only person to react to the teaser, however. “Gremlins” fans have expressed their excitement to the first look at “Gremlins 3” en masse.

‘Gremlins’ Fans Can’t Wait for the Third Movie

Getty A gremlin and a mogwai.

“Gremlins” fans can’t hide their excitement about the third movie and reacted to the teaser in their droves.

On Instagram, in the comments section of Warner Bros.’ post, one fan of the franchise commented, “OH MY GOD YESSS!!!! 🙌 the world needs more Mogwai!”

Another fan wrote, “This is very big FOR ME.”

Somebody else said, “YES OMG YES!!!”

Under Warner Bros.’ X post about it, an X user replied, “I can’t wait to see the type of chaos they get up to this time!”

Another X user responded, “Shut up and take my money! I’m there opening night!”

Beneath Zach Galligan’s response to the teaser, one X user proclaimed, “I hope this means your [sic] coming back.”

We absolutely can’t wait for “Gremlins 3.” Hopefully, in addition to Galligan, the likes of Phoebe Cates and Corey Feldman will return to the franchise to make it extra special.