Ben & Erin Napier’s New ‘Home Town’ Spinoff Show Sets HGTV Premiere Date

Ben and Erin Napier‘s newest edition of “Home Town Takeover” is coming soon to HGTV. The new spinoff doesn’t feature the Napiers as its stars, however, plus there’s one other twist — the takeover is in Canada! Get all the details on “Home Town Takeover Canada.”

‘Home Town Takeover Canada’ Set to Premiere in October 2026

On September 21, RTR Media, the production company behind “Home Town Takeover,” took to Instagram to share the premiere date for the new Canadian installment.

“Hey Canada! #HomeTownTakeoverCanada premieres Sunday October 25th! ‘Home Town Takeover’ took on its first small town transformation in 2020,” the caption noted. “Three towns later, we couldn’t be more proud to carry @erinapier and @scotsman.co vision of supporting small towns everywhere.”

The caption added, “Watch as National treasures @bryanbaeumler and @sarahbaeumler take on Port Alberni, Vancouver Island. We can’t wait for you to meet the wonderful people of this beautiful place. Catch it on @hgtv or stream it on CityTV+ @city_tv.”

The Citytv Instagram account also posted the premiere announcement, sharing in the caption: “OCTOBER 25: HOME TOWN TAKEOVER IS COMING TO CANADA FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER! 🇨🇦”

“@bryanbaeumler and @sarahbaeumler head to Port Alberni, B.C. for their biggest project yet — transforming the community from the ground up,” the caption noted.

Ben and Erin previously explained why they can’t be involved in hosting and renovations for the show.

In a December 2025 interview with CinemaBlend, Erin shared, “Our production company is Canadian. The people who make our show, they’re passionate about this Canadian takeover. But, because we are Americans, we are not legally allowed to host the show. We can only be in it as, like, guest stars.”

Ben added, “Yeah, a Canadian broadcast show has to be hosted by Canadian talent. 90%; I think 90 was the number. I thought it was just a majority.”

“We know who it is, and I can say that we really like them,” he shared. “It’s another husband and wife team.”

In June 2026, Rogers Sports & Media announced that Bryan and Sarah Baeumler will serve as the hosts of “Home Town Takeover Canada.”

“Based on the hit U.S. format, ‘Home Town Takeover Canada’ follows a full-scale small-town revitalization, transforming homes, businesses and public spaces while breathing new life into a deserving Canadian community,” the release explained. “The series will feature appearances from Erin and Ben Napier.”

Fans Share Excitement Over New ‘Home Town Takeover’

Fans lit up the comments section to share how excited they are to see this new series.

Many are eager to know when they can watch the show in the U.S. So far, HGTV hasn’t announced a U.S. premiere date.

“Wait, will we be able to watch in the U.S.?” one fan wondered.

“Hope we can see you in the U.S. We love you guys!!” one follower shared.

Another fan asked, “No broadcast or streaming in the USA?”

Bryan responded, “Yet.”

Some fans expressed confusion about why Ben and Erin aren’t hosting. “They needed Canadian hosts for the Canadian version of this show,” one fan explained. “But don’t worry, Ben and Erin will be there too.”

Other fans shared their excitement, writing, “Ohhhh, this is going to be good,” “Can’t wait to watch!” and “So excited to see how you showcase our little town!!! We know you did well!”