RHONY Star Erin Lichy Gives Update on Her Hamptons Home Months After Devastating Flood

Erin Lichy shared an update on her Hamptons home months after a devastating accident caused major damage to the property, and she revealed that she plans to rebuild and move forward.

In September 2026, the “Real Housewives of New York City” star told Realtor.com Celebrity Sanctuary that there’s a long road ahead for her beloved Sag Harbor, NY, home, which was damaged from a pipe that burst over the winter.

“It was right over our bed, and it was probably going off for a little while,” Lichy explained of the burst pipe. “Unfortunately, the water permeated into the kitchen, into the living room. We had to change all of the floors. My daughter’s bedroom was impacted upstairs. It somehow went there. We then had a lot of concerns about the crawl space because it went through the cement.”

“We’re still working on it,” the Bravo TV personality continued. “We’re nowhere near done. It’s taking a long time because of the remediation and the mitigation that had to occur before everything.”

During filming for RHONY Season 16, Bravo’s cameras went along with Lichy and her husband Abe to examine the damage to their home for the first time. The damage was extensive, with drenched drywall all over the house and damaged items such as family photos, her late father’s artwork, and other personal items that can’t be replaced.

As Lichy dealt with the devastation of the damage, her castmates offered comfort and support.

But during Lichy’s recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” host Andy Cohen noted that Jessel Taank questioned if the flood could have been “a play at the insurance payment.”

“That was probably the most disturbing thing I’ve heard in a long time,” Lichy replied of her onscreen nemesis. “I thought we were coming into this saying things like, [name calling] whatever. I didn’t expect us to go that below the belt.”

Lichy also noted that a previous comparison she made to damage from Hurricane Katrina was simply her repeating something her architect said to her.

“Of course I’m not comparing the two. I would never compare the two, ever,” she said.

Erin Lichy Considers Her Harbor Home to Be Her ‘Sanctuary’

The Lichys purchased their Sag Harbor home in 2019, and it has been featured multiple times on RHONY.

In her essay for Realtor.com, Lichy wrote, “My property out east 100% is my sanctuary space.”

She noted that her husband had been “adamant” about finding a house in the woods away from other houses when they went on their property search nearly a decade ago.

“He liked the privacy,” she shared. “That was a nonstarter for him, so I was only allowed to show him product that was very remote. I love it now so much. It really feels like a little slice of heaven, and it’s so quiet and peaceful. I pay homage to the fact that we are amongst these very old, ancient, majestic pine trees. We have woodpeckers and all sorts of crazy animals and wildlife, and the trees are towering over. They’re so, so tall. It’s very cool.”

Lichy added that painting the gray shingles had been on her to-do list for a while. Now her efforts are focused on cleaning up the flood damage instead.

In a post to Instagram, she shared a positive statement about plans for the future.

“We took our life savings at a young age, took a chance and bought this home and have been making memories in it for the last 8 years,” the RHONY star wrote. “To say our heart broke when we heard the news [of the flood] is an understatement, but such is life. We will rebuild and make more memories.”



