“Big Brother 28” Final Four Veto Brings New Tension

“Big Brother 28” is down to its final four. The latest Power of Veto competition has put Drew Campbell in control of one of the most important decisions of the season. The impact of the Veto is clear as it creates a turning point for the game.

After Taylor Brown won the Final Four Head of Household competition and nominated Dee Valladares and Drew for eviction, the remaining houseguests competed for the final Power of Veto of the season.

Drew ultimately won the competition, securing his spot in the Final Three. This left Dee and Rick Devens vulnerable heading into Thursday’s live eviction where the Veto now determines their fate.

The result means at least one former “Survivor” standout will join the jury this week.

Drew Campbell Wins Final Four Veto

Taylor, Rick, Dee and Drew all competed in the Final Four Power of Veto competition, where the use of the Veto was more critical than ever.

When the result was revealed, Drew had claimed the win and gained safety. This guaranteed him a spot in the Final Three alongside Taylor after winning the crucial Veto.

The competition carries even more weight at the Final Four stage. This is because the Veto winner can have a decisive role in determining who leaves the game.

With Taylor already safe as HOH and Drew now protected by the Veto, Dee and Rick are the two players fighting to remain in the game.

That leaves Drew with a difficult decision, thanks in large part to the responsibility connected with Veto power.

Will Drew Cut Devens or Dee?

Drew now has to decide whether to keep Rick or Dee in the game, and with the Veto in his hands, every option matters.

The decision is particularly complicated because Drew has relationships with both players. However, the choice could also determine his own path to the $750,000 grand prize and the legacy attached to his Veto play.

Rick and Taylor have both indicated that they would take Drew to the Final Two if given the opportunity. However, Drew has questioned whether he could actually beat Rick if they reached the end together, especially after a pivotal Veto pick.

That has left Drew considering the possibility of cutting Rick now, showing how the Veto gives him the potential to shape the season’s outcome.

If Drew keeps Dee, he believes he could potentially beat both Dee and Taylor in the Final Three Head of Household competition. He could then choose who sits beside him in the Final Two—his game shaped by holding Veto power.

But there is another risk, and with the Veto in play, each risk has higher stakes.

Drew has also considered what happens if Dee wins the final HOH. He believes she could choose to cut him, leaving him in third place, all hinging on the Veto.

Drew Tried to Make a Deal

Drew attempted to make his decision easier by approaching Dee about a possible deal involving the ramifications of holding Veto at this stage.

He proposed that if he chose to keep her over Rick, Dee would throw Part 1 of the Final Three Head of Household competition to him.

Winning that first part would give Drew an advantage heading into the final HOH competition. This could potentially improve his chances of reaching the Final Two—especially after his influential Veto victory.

Dee did not agree to the proposal.

For now, Drew therefore remains in the position of having to make the decision himself, still guided by his Veto win.

Devens’ Game Is on the Line

Rick is now facing one of the biggest moments of his “Big Brother” game as the Veto controls his fate.

After winning “Survivor” and becoming one of the biggest personalities in the “Big Brother 28” house, Devens is now just one eviction away from the jury.

But he no longer controls his fate through a competition win—now, his game depends on someone else’s Veto decision.

With Drew holding the Veto, Rick’s best chance of reaching the Final Three may be convincing Drew that keeping him is better for Drew’s own game.

Dee is in the same position, with her game now around the Veto holder’s call.

Taylor and Drew are already guaranteed spots in the Final Three. Meanwhile, Rick and Dee are fighting to avoid becoming the season’s next juror due to the Veto outcome.

What Happens Next?

Drew is expected to use the Power of Veto, removing himself from the block, demonstrating the direct influence the Veto has in determining his safety this season.

At the Final Four stage, that leaves the remaining vulnerable houseguests facing a unique eviction format. In this format, the Veto holder plays a major role in determining who goes home.

The decision will also have enormous consequences for the final stretch of the season, particularly because the Veto shapes near every step heading into the finale.

With only three spots remaining and the “Big Brother 28” finale approaching, Drew’s choice could determine not only who makes the Final Three. In addition, it could also determine what his own path to the Final Two looks like, all made possible by his Veto win.

Thursday’s live eviction will reveal whether Rick or Dee gets the chance to continue playing for the $750,000 prize as a result of the all-important Veto decision.