Dak Prescott’s Ex Sarah Jane Ramos Says She Was ‘Cheated On Repeatedly

Sarah Jane Ramos is offering her most direct explanation yet for why her relationship with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott ended months before they were supposed to get married.

Ramos, 32, said in an Instagram comment that she is happier after leaving what she described as an unhappy relationship in which she was “getting cheated on repeatedly.”

The accusation comes months after conflicting reports about what caused Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos’ breakup. Prescott remains one of the NFL’s most recognizable players, and he’s placed among the league’s highest-paid athletes.

Ramos’ new statement, however, is significant because it marks one of the clearest times she has personally connected alleged infidelity to the end of their engagement.

Sarah Jane Ramos Says She Was ‘Cheated On Repeatedly’

DALLAS, TEXAS – MAY 16: Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos attend an in-store event at David Yurman on May 16, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for David Yurman )

Ramos made the accusation while responding to online speculation about her appearance on Sept. 23. In the comment, she said she was “happier than I’ve been in a long time” and suggested that leaving a relationship where she was allegedly cheated on repeatedly had contributed to that change.

She also wrote that “money doesn’t buy happiness,” according to Us Weekly.

Her statement stopped short of providing specific details about when the alleged cheating occurred or identifying anyone else involved. Prescott has not publicly addressed Ramos’ latest accusation in the Us Weekly report.

The comment nevertheless adds a firsthand account to months of speculation surrounding the couple’s sudden decision to cancel their wedding.

Earlier Reports Offered Different Accounts of Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos Split

DALLAS, TEXAS – MAY 17: Sarah Jane Ramos and Dak Prescott pose for a photo before Dak Prescott’s Faith Fight Finish Foundation 2024 Gala at Thompson Hotel Dallas on May 17, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images for Faith Fight Finish Foundation)

Prescott and Ramos called off their engagement in March 2026, only weeks before their planned April 10 wedding in Lake Como, Italy. At the time, a representative for Ramos told People that the breakup had been a mutual decision and said there had not been a major argument leading up to the split.

Other reports painted a different picture. Page Six reported in March, citing unnamed sources, that Ramos had discovered Prescott was allegedly communicating inappropriately with other women and former romantic interests through secondary social media accounts.

TMZ also reported that the relationship had been rocky before a confrontation during the couple’s joint bachelor and bachelorette celebrations in the Bahamas. The former couple’s email to wedding guests simply described the cancellation as a “very difficult decision.”

Ramos’ latest statement is notable because the allegation is now coming directly from her rather than unnamed sources.

Prescott and Ramos Were Planning a Destination Wedding

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos attend the 15th Annual NFL Honors at Palace Of Fine Arts on February 05, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Prescott and Ramos began dating in 2023 and went public with their relationship later that year. They welcomed their first daughter, Margaret Jane “MJ” Rose, in February 2024 before Prescott proposed that October. Their second daughter, Aurora Rayne, arrived in May 2025.

The pair appeared to be moving toward their destination wedding until the ceremony was abruptly canceled in March.

For Ramos, though, the breakup initially came with a more restrained public response. Shortly after the split, she focused her social media posts on personal growth and denied speculation that financial disagreements had caused the wedding cancellation.

Sarah Jane Ramos Says She’s Happier After the Breakup

Six months later, Ramos appears more willing to address what she says happened behind the scenes.

Her Sept. 23 comment suggests that alleged repeated cheating played a significant role in her decision to leave, while also making clear that she views herself as happier outside the relationship.

The statement does not resolve every conflicting account that emerged after the breakup. But it does give the public something earlier reports could not: Ramos’ own description of what she says contributed to the end of her engagement.

For a split that began with a carefully worded cancellation notice and competing explanations, her latest comment offers the clearest indication yet of how she now views the relationship.