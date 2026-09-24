DWTS’ Julianne Hough Confesses Funny Habit That She Calls ‘Unsexy’

Julianne Hough is endlessly gorgeous, but she just confessed to a bathroom habit that she feels people wouldn’t see as sexy. The “Dancing With The Stars” host was chatting in an interview with Marie Claire about her routine for getting ready in the morning and winding down after a long day when she spilled news about one particular bathroom habit.

What Did Julianne Confess?

Getty Julianne Hough attends the 2026 Disney Upfront at Jacob Javits Center on May 12, 2026 in New York City.

Julianne funnily confessed that she often ends up brushing her teeth while on the toilet in a candid confession. Though the star questioned whether it was weird she couldn’t help but share the moment anyway!

She said: “I’ll brush my teeth, but then I’ll always have to pee. So I’ll be brushing my teeth while I’m peeing. Is that weird? I feel like that’s very unsexy. I can’t just be brushing my teeth.”

Julianne brought up the moment again elsewhere in the interview where she was asked the question ‘After a long night out, do you abbreviate your skincare routine or do the whole regimen?’

In response the star said: “I don’t have an extensive routine, but I have to wash my face. I don’t care what time of night it is. Especially living in New York, it’s an absolute must. You have got to shower and you have got to wash your face. I’m a hairless clean freak who brushes her teeth while peeing.”

On a more serious note, Julianne also shared a lovely sentiment about what she’s looking forward to the most as she gets older. Speaking about her evolution as a person and looking back fondly at who she used to be, Julianne said: “I look back at my younger self and I’m like, you really had no idea. You’re so cute. I think it’s fun to look back and see the curiosity that I had. It’s just cool to see your own evolution, you know? I plan on staying curious and always being hungry to learn.”

Some of The Latest on Julianne Hough

The confession comes a matter of week after Julianne posed up a storm in a dress made from nothing but jewels ahead of the launch of the current season of “Dancing With The Stars”.

In a series of snap Julianne sat on top of a rustic looking step stool alongside co-host Alfonso and confidently eyed up the camera. Leaning one arm on Alfonso’s shoulder and the other on her crossed legs, Julianne flaunted her incredible dancer’s body, looking beautifully toned.

The dress was honestly breathtaking, consisting of individual strands adorned with crystal that cascaded down Julianne’s body. Several rows joined together preserved the modesty of Julianne’s bust, as well as formed an accent piece that draped over one of her shoulders.

Season 35 of “Dancing With The Stars” is currently underway! Here’s a list of all of the celeb and pro dancer couplings in case you’re keen to watch. The celebrity names are in bold!

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik

and Jan Ravnik Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess

and Sharna Burgess Giada De Laurentiis and Alan Bersten

and Alan Bersten Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy

and Val Chmerkovskiy Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach

and Daniella Karagach Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov

and Pasha Pashkov Taylor Hanson and Britt Stewart

and Britt Stewart Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas

and Mark Ballas Conner Leavitt and Adele Zaikman

and Adele Zaikman Ciara Miller and Brandon Armstrong

and Brandon Armstrong Sarah Jane Nader and Hailey Bills

and Hailey Bills Jackson Olson and Emma Slater

and Emma Slater Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson

and Witney Carson Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson

and Jenna Johnson Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa

and Ezra Sosa Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold



