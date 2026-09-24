Influencer Tinx Reveals the Dating Advice She No Longer Believes in — & Which Celebrity Left Her Starstruck (Exclusive)

Tinx is entering a new chapter of her life and career, and the internet’s self-proclaimed “big sister” has a few things to say about the lessons she’s learned along the way.

The influencer, radio personality and podcast host, whose real name is Christina Najjar, recently opened up about navigating dating in her 30s, social media fame and the reality television shows she can’t get enough of.

Inside TikTok Star Tinx’s New Tide evo Partnership

Speaking exclusively with Entertainment Now, the social media personality discussed her new partnership with Tide evo’s “Your First Time” campaign, which aims to help students navigate one of the less glamorous milestones of adulthood: doing their own laundry.

The campaign’s mission struck a personal chord for Tinx, who remembers learning that lesson the hard way after moving from London to California for college.

“Laundry was the first ‘adult’ thing I hadn’t yet mastered,” she told Entertainment Now. “There was no Tide evo back then, just me, three different detergents and a lot of shrunken sweaters and tees.”

The partnership comes as Tide reports that 60% of first-year college students arrive on campus having never done their own laundry.

For the podcast host, the collaboration aligns with the kind of practical advice she’s built a career sharing online.

“I’ve built such beautiful relationships the last few years online by sharing information and talking through the things it feels like nobody teaches you,” she said. “Tide evo is exactly the kind of thing I wish someone handed me back then.”

Her advice to students navigating those first few weeks away from home?

“Don’t overthink it.”

Tinx Opens up About Relationships, Dating in Her 30s

While Tinx has become known for her candid takes on relationships, she admits some of her own dating rules have evolved over time.

As for the advice from her 20s she no longer agrees with, Tinx pointed to the idea of “playing it cool” when dating.

“In my 20s, I thought ‘playing it cool’ was the way to go: don’t text back too fast, don’t seem too into it,” she said. “And now, I realize that’s a waste of time.”

These days, her philosophy is much more direct.

“If you like someone, say so. Be honest and be clear.”

The shift comes as Tinx has recently spoken publicly about returning to dating. However, she reveals she’s not putting pressure on herself to find a relationship.

“I’m just taking it slow and having fun along the way,” she said.

Tinx Talks Reality TV Favorites, Adam Sandler & What’s Next for Her Career

Beyond her relationship advice, Tinx has established herself as a prominent voice in pop culture, regularly discussing celebrity news and reality television on her podcast, “It’s Me, Tinx,” and her weekly live call-in radio show “It’s me, Tinx LIVE,” on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy.

When asked what she’s currently watching, her answer was immediate.

“Anything Andy Cohen touches!” she said.

She remains especially loyal to Bravo’s “Real Housewives” franchise.

“I’ll always love Housewives, and luckily this fall we’ve got a nice rotation of new seasons rolling out,” she said.

Tinx also revealed that much of her focus is on expanding projects she has already built, particularly her radio show, which she considers one of her proudest accomplishments.

“Hosting my radio show is my favorite hour of the week and I’ve learned so much about myself, friendships, relationships, travel, dating, work, insecurities, confidence, you name it.”

She continued, “This next chapter is about watering the seeds I’ve planted.”

And while her career has given her opportunities to interview countless celebrities, one star still stands out as someone who left her genuinely starstruck.

When it came to naming the celebrity who left her most starstruck, Tinx didn’t hesitate.

“Adam Sandler!”

From dating advice to pop culture commentary, Tinx shows no signs of slowing down as she expands the projects that have made her a trusted voice for millions of followers.