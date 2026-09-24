Shirley MacLaine, 92, Has a Famous Niece Who Looks So Much Like Her: See Their Striking Similarity

Iconic actress Shirley MacLaine is the sister of another well-respected Hollywood actor: Warren Beatty. Both MacLaine and Beatty have had incredible careers in the entertainment industry, and now a new generation in their family is leaving its mark.

Ella Beatty Looks So Much Like Her Brilliant Aunt Shirley MacLaine

Getty Shirley MacLaine in 1976

MacLaine is the mother of actress Sachi Parker, and Beatty is the father of four children, including Ella Beatty, who is making headlines for her portrayal as Lizzie Borden in Ryan Murphy’s Monster anthology, “The Lizzie Borden Story.” Ella also bears a striking resemblance to her aunt.

Getty Shirley MacLaine in the ’60s

Getty Shirley MacLaine in the ’60s

Ella Beatty attends the NY Premiere of Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story

Getty Ella Beatty

Ella is the daughter of Beatty and Annette Bening, and she is proud of her famous family. In an interview with E! News published on September 11, she said the best piece of advice she took from her parents was to listen. She continued, “As an actor in a scene—always being more curious about what the other person is doing. Get interested rather than be interesting, but also to listen and observe and watch more generally. You never want to be the smartest person in the room. Just really listening is what I learned most from them.”

Ella also praised her parents for their talents, saying, “They’re such incredible artists, and also so different from one another. And also have such different careers from each other.”

Ella Beatty’s Rising Career

Getty Warren Beatty and his wife Annette Bening with their children Isabel, Ella, Benjamin and Kathlyn in 2004

Ella’s ultimate goal would be to work with her mother onscreen. “She’s my favorite actress in the world and my hero and my best friend. We kind of dream about it all the time. That would be a dream come true,” she said.

As Ella’s star rises thanks to her inclusion in the Netflix series, she discussed what drew her to the role. “I read the audition sides and had a very instinctive connection to them, which doesn’t happen all the time,” she said. “Sometimes you get auditions, and you think, ‘I don’t know how to connect to this.’ I felt so connected to it right away.”

In a chat with Sarah Paulson for Interview magazine, the actress revealed that she did not know Ella was the daughter of two stars, and that her father’s name carries a lot of weight in the industry. She asked Ella if there was ever a time when she thought it would be best to change her last name, and Ella responded, “No.”

She elaborated, “It really never occurred to me until I started working. I do feel a kind of responsibility towards an artistic legacy that I don’t feel ashamed of. I would hope that my work would be powerful enough to offer something specific. I’d hope that my work would be enough to make me separate, but I also understand why people do that.” Fans look forward to seeing more of Ella as she carves a name for herself in Hollywood, and she’s already doing an incredible job.