5 Fast Facts About ‘Monster’ Star Ella Beatty (Spoiler: Her Parents Are More Famous Than She Is)

Horror fans are going wild over Netflix‘s “Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story.”

As Netflix’s press release explains, the new season tells the true story of “how one young woman changed what the world believed a killer could be… all it took was an axe.”

Playing the infamous axe murderer is newcomer Ella Beatty, in her first leading role.

So who is this rising young star? Keep reading to find out five fast facts about her.

1. She’s the Youngest Child of Warren Beatty and Annette Bening

Getty Honoree Warren Beatty poses with wife Annette Bening and children Isabel, Ella, Benjamin and Kathlyn at the 27th Annual Kennedy Center Honors at U.S. Department of State, December 4, 2004 in Washington, DC.

Prior to being cast in “Monster” after an extensive search, Beatty appeared in several small roles as she launched her acting career. These included the FX series “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans,” in addition to director Mary Bronstein’s Oscar-nominated film “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.”

Prior to that, however, she was best known as the youngest child of Oscar winners Warren Beatty and Annette Bening.

“I’m so lucky because my mom is such a brilliant artist. My dad as well, of course,” Ella told Vanity Fair back in August. “From when I was a very little girl, I watched their artistry — the side that happens at home when it’s not necessarily visible to the world. I absolutely have many memories of being sidled up to my mom, watching her go over material.”

While the term “nepo baby” tends to be thrown around, she admits it’s something she’s had to face. “I totally acknowledge that there is an inherent privilege and exposure that comes from having well-known actors as parents,” she told Vogue in February 2024. “And I really hope that I can offer something meaningful.”

2. She Made Her Red-Carpet Debut In Utero

Getty Warren Beatty and wife Oscar nominee Annette Bening arrive the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Nominees Luncheon March 13, 2000 in Beverly Hills, Ca.

During the 2000 Oscar race, Bening was nominated as Best Actress for her role in “American Beauty” (ultimately losing to Hilary Swank).

During the period leading up to the awards, she was preganant with Ella — which meant that her unborn daughter first appeared on the red carpet while still a fetus.

3. Despite Playing an Axe Murderer, She Has a Fear of Blood

Netflix Ella Beatty as Lizzie Borden

For those who know Ella Beatty, playing a serial killer would not have been on their Bingo cards.

“I’m a huge scaredy-cat,” she told Tudum. “I don’t even like watching TikToks of people falling down!”

Admitting she’s “incredibly squeamish” when it comes to blood, that was something she obviously had to overcome when being splattered with faux gore during the series’ more violent scenes.

“I really don’t like to see people hurt. It upsets me viscerally. And so I definitely felt, going into this project, ‘How am I going to do this?’” she recalled. “But the team of people involved in creating those moments was so incredible — the makeup involved, the costumes, the sets, the body doubles, the stunt doubles. I mean, there’s so much work and love that gets poured into creating moments like that in the show that I felt really lucky and excited to step up to the plate of my little piece of it.”

4. She and ‘Monster’ Co-Star Sarah Paulson Are Real-Life Besties

Getty Ella Beatty and Sarah Paulson attend The 79th Annual Tony Awards

While one of Beatty’s co-stars in “Monster” is Sarah Paulson — who looks unrecognizable as serial killer Aileen Wuornos in the show — the pair actually met when Beatty joined the cast of Paulson’s Broadway play, “Appropriate,” in March 2024.

As Paulson later said when interviewing Beatty for Interview Magazine, they became fast friends — and even walked the red carpet at the Tony Awards together.

Admitting the “fell in love” as friends, Paulson admitted she initially had no idea that Beatty was the daughter of Warren Beatty and Annette Bening.

“First of all, I had no idea who your parents were,” Paulson explained. “My interest in you, my estimation of you as a performer, had nothing to do with that. Your father was a great movie star, but in terms of the current knowledge that some young people have today, your name might not be synonymous immediately with one of the most important actors and directors to ever walk the planet.”

5. In Her Next Project She’ll Co-Star with a Pop Superstar

For her next project, Beatty has already completed production on “The Bell Jar,” director Sarah Polley’s adaptation of Sylvia Plath’s novel.

In that film, pop star Billie Eilish makes her acting debut.

The “Bad Guy” singer will be seen as the film’s protagonist, Esther Greenwood.”