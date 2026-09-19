‘Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story’ Won’t Get a Second Season — But It’s Not All Bad News

It’s the time of year for scares, and one of the best ways to get that is through Netflix’s “Monster” series. “Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story” offers just that, bringing us a tale of murder, bloodshed, abuse, and questions.

There is some bad news for those who would like to see more of Lizzie Borden’s story. There won’t be a second season, as it’s part of the “Monster” true-crime anthology series.

‘Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story’ Is the Fourth Season of the Series

Netflix Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story. (L to R) Ella Beatty as Lizzie Borden, Vicky Krieps as Maggie Sullivan in episode 401 of Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

“The Lizzie Borden Story” is actually the fourth season of the “Monster” anthology. It all started with Ryan Murphy bringing the story of Jeffrey Dahmer, and then the series took a look at Eric and Lyle Menendez and Ed Gein. This is the first time the series has focused on a woman, and it opens the door for many more seasons.

The story of Lizzie Borden is one that many have likely heard of. After all, her house is still open to visitors, with plenty of tales about how haunted it is. On Aug. 4, 1892, Lizzie’s father and stepmother, Andrew and Abby Borden, were brutally killed in their home. Despite Lizzie being arrested and put on trial, she was acquitted of murder because there was a lack of direct physical proof.

That didn’t stop the people of Fall River from turning against her. Suffering from social isolation, she had to move to Maplecroft, where she lived until her death in 1927. The Netflix series has taken creative liberties with the timeline and the relationships, including adding a fictional romance, so it the facts are to be taken lightly.

‘Monster’ Season 5 Could Happen — And Fans Have Thoughts

Netflix Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story. Ella Beatty as Lizzie Borden in episode 402 of Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story. Cr. Suzanne Tenner/Netflix © 2026

As of writing, “Monster” Season 5 hasn’t been officially renewed. Netflix is likely to want it, but it will depend on the focus of the story. Co-creator Ian Brennan has told The Hollywood Reporter that there is a 10-season plan, covering different serial killers from the ages. There are plenty of people from the past out there that true-crime fanatics would love to follow, and the hardest part is figuring out which person to cover.

One that routinely comes up is Richard Ramirez, who was known as “The Night Stalker.” That character has been used in Murphy’s previous show, “American Horror Story.” The character of the 1980s came up in the 1984 slasher-movie-esque season, and the ghost of the killer appeared in the hotel that was packed with spirits.

Others have wondered if John Wayne Gacy and Ed Kemper, known as the “Co-Ed Killer” have also come up in conversation. They are both similar to Gein, which makes fans wonder if either of them could end up with a story focused on them.

There is one serial killer that fans can rule out for a season. Murphy has made it clear that he won’t cover Ted Bundy, because there are no questions about society within the tale.

For now, there are four seasons on Netflix. “Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story” has eight episodes, like previous seasons, to tell the story, with Ella Beaty in the lead role. There is a chance that the Luigi Mangione story could come up, but when it was considered for the fourth season, it was too new. Maybe that could be “Monster” Season 5.