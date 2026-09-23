The 300th Episode of ‘Chicago Fire’ Will Bring Back ‘Adored Faces’ Fans Haven’t Seen for Some Time

TV shows know how to make a big deal out of milestone episodes, especially something as big as the 300th one. After all, a broadcast show like “Chicago Fire” isn’t guaranteed to hit that milestone. So many shows are canceled after just one or two seasons now.

So, it makes sense that “Chicago Fire” is making a huge deal out of this milestone, which is set to take place during the fifth episode of the upcoming season. Sure, there is a lot of talk about the premiere and who could die in that fire from the Season 14 finale, but now eyes are on the “adored faces” returning.

Hanako Greensmith Teases the 300th Episode of ‘Chicago Fire’

NBC CHICAGO FIRE — “Instinct” Episode 1418 — Pictured: (l-r) Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami, Jocelyn Hudon as Lyla Novak — (Photo by: George Burns Jr/NBC)

While speaking with TV Insider about “Chicago Fire” Season 15, Hanako Greensmith, who plays Paramedic-in-Charge Violet Mikami, teased what to expect in the 300th episode. She put the focus on some returning faces, sharing, “You will see some adored faces that you have not seen in a little while. I think it’ll invite a lot of heartwarming material.”

She didn’t go into the characters who could return, but there have been some major exits over the years. The returns of Casey and Brett make sense, considering Brett left to be with the man she loved. It would be great to find out where they are in their relationship now.

Who Could Return to ‘Chicago Fire’ in Episode 300?

NBC CHICAGO FIRE — “Firehouse 66” Episode 1416 — Pictured: Joe Minoso as Cruz — (Photo by: Peter Gordon/NBC)

However, there is one particular “adored” face that fans would love to see back, and that’s Otis. Earlier in September, there was a stand-in casting call put out for “Otis.” The description fit Yuriy Sardarov, hinting that the show planned to bring him back.

This could be on the slightly more difficult side to make work, as Otis was killed off during the “Chicago Fire” Season 8 premiere. He has been sorely missed, and Cruz has never forgotten his best friend. This could connect to Cruz’s exit storyline.

Cruz was one of the characters in the building that exploded, but it doesn’t look like he’ll be killed off-screen under the rubble. Joe Minoso has returned to film some episodes, and Greensmith also confirmed that the exit storyline is heartfelt and warm. While “NCIS” wrote in a ghost of a character to help Leon Vance cross to the afterlife, “Chicago Fire” could write in Otis’ ghost to encourage Cruz to leave the dangerous job of being a firefighter and put his family first.

Cruz’s Departure Offers ‘A Lot of Growth’

NBC CHICAGO FIRE — “Thank You” Episode 1421 — Pictured: (l-r) Jocelyn Hudon as Lyla Novak, Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami, Dermot Mulroney as Dom Pascal — (Photo by: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC)

Greensmith did discuss the exits of the two actors from the show. The first is going to be Dermot Mulroney’s Chief Dom Pascal, who will be in the first episode at least. She noted that his exit involves a “passing of the baton,” and she’s excited for fans to see who will step into his shoes in the interim. Fans have spotted Severide with “Captain” on his jacket, hinting that he is the one to take on the job.

As for Cruz, he gets “a lot of growth for his character and his story.” This hints that he definitely won’t die in the incident in the building, and instead suggests that he will grow to see what he really wants in life.

For a while, it looked like he was going to push to become a lieutenant for Squad 3. It’s easy to see how a near-death experience, especially so soon after the situation with the plane, could change his views on his career.

“Chicago Fire” Season 15 premieres on Oct. 7 at 9/8c on NBC.