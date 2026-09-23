If you’re among the many who can’t get enough Christmas movies about high-powered career women who return to their charming small towns for the holidays and encounter an unexpected romance, then Great American Family has an offer that’s right up your alley.

On Wednesday, September 23, GAF announced the launch of its first annual Great American Christmas Movie Challenge.

A Christmas Challenge for Fans

The announcement follows GAF’s earlier revelation of its 2026 schedule of holiday movies, an 18-film lineup that includes such familiar former Hallmark Channel stars as Danica McKellar, Candace Cameron Bure, Cameron Mathison and Ryan Paevey — each of whom will be starring in not one, but two different Christmas movies for GAF during the yuletide season.

“Great American Media has created the best lineup of Christmas movies ever to premiere in one season with its 18-film Great American Christmas 2026 slate,” reads the press release. “Now, fans are being invited to predict the rankings, while America’s viewing will determine the final order.”

Per the release, “By the October 8 deadline, fans go to GreatAmericanFamily.com/Challenge to create their own Great American Christmas Movie List, ranking all 18 World Premiere movies from No. 1 through No. 18 based on the order they predict America will watch them most. At the conclusion of the Christmas season, Great American Media will reveal the final rankings. The eligible contestant who correctly predicts the complete order wins $100,000. If there is NO winner, a $10,000 prize will be awarded to the eligible contestant with the most correct placements.”

A Live Celebration Event

Starting October 21 at 8 p.m. ET, GAF’s sister channel, Great American Pure Flix, is inviting fans to join a live weekly Christmas celebration.

This weekly event with feature “exclusive advance screenings of upcoming Great American Christmas Originals, behind-the-scenes conversations, and the reveal of the latest Challenge standings. Each week, viewers will discover which movies America is watching most, see how their predictions are holding up, and share in the excitement as the competition builds toward the final rankings and the chance to win $100,000.”

‘A Second Chance Christmas’

Great American Family A Second Chance Christmas

Great American Christmas 2026 begins on October 8, with the first movie of the 18-film lineup, “A Second Chance Christmas.”

That film stars Bure and Jonathan Scarfe. “After five years, divorced parents Anna and James reunite with their adult children for Christmas, only to find an unexpected ice storm may give their love story a second chance,” reads the logline.

Bure appeared in 18 films for Hallmark Channel before making the leap to Great American Media, where she serves as not just actor and producer, but also oversees and develops content as the company’s chief content officer.

“These Christmas movies mean so much to so many people,” declared Bure — who’s appeared in such GAF holiday movies as “A Christmas Less Traveled” and “Home Sweet Christmas” — in an interview with Fox News,

The complete schedule of this year’s 18-movie Great American Christmas lineup can be found here.