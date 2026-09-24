Paula Patton Reunites With Co-Star for Lifetime Movie, ‘Love on the Vineyard’

Paula Patton previously starred in Lifetime’s “Finding Faith” in 2025. Her character, Faith Mitchell, struggles after a family tragedy and goes on a journey to reestablish her relationship with her religion.

Her new Lifetime movie reunites her with Derek Luke from “Baggage Claim.” The new movie, “Love on the Vineyard,” is part of the Love of a Lifetime franchise and has an impressive cast.

Who Is in ‘Love on the Vineyard’ on Lifetime?

Getty Derek Luke attends the premiere for Disney +’s Original Series “The Crossover”

Patton will play a successful commercial real estate executive named Jordan Wilson, according to Deadline. She leaves Washington D.C., to vacation in Martha’s Vineyard with her teenage daughter and cross paths with Eric Robinsons (Luke), a former summer fling.

Jordan uses her experience to protect a Black historical inn in Oak Bluffs. She navigates that while exploring her second chance with Eric.

Janet Hubert, who played the first Vivian Banks on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” has a role in the movie. Tracey E. Edmonds from “Jumping the Broom” is also reuniting with the film star.

The movie will premiere in the fall on Saturday, November 21, at 8/7c.

Patton previously played a flight attendant in “Baggage Claim” who looks for a date to her sister’s wedding. Her coworkers set her up to revisit men from her past in the rom-com. Her character’s love could be closer with her longtime friend and neighbor William Wright (Luke), at home.

Paula Patton’s ‘Sacrifice’ Returns 5 Years Later

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Patton is known for her romantic roles, but her thriller TV show returned after it premiered in 2021. She plays entertainment lawyer Daniella Hernandez in “Sacrifice.” She’s tasked with cleaning things up for her rich and famous clients. Daniella has no problem getting her hands dirty to accomplish that.

Season 2 premieres on Paramount+ on Sept. 30. The trailer shows the lawyer going to war after joining the world of finance. Beverly Rucker (Erica Ash) is still at odds with the lawyer and runs for mayor. Dom Mayfield (Juan Antonio) struggles to find legitimacy.

“Sacrifice” started as a BET original movie starring Patton in 2019. It was then expanded into a TV series. Ash’s season 2 storyline will premiere posthumously. The actress died in July 2024 from cancer. Richard Roundtree, who died in 2023 from pancreatic cancer, is also featured as Ellis Shaw.

“Sacrifice” and “Love on the Vineyard” make for an exciting year for Patton. Lifetime will also release “Terry McMillan Presents: Paradise with You” this fall, starring Taye Diggs. He plays a soon-to-be-retired NFL star going on a retreat to Nevis and meeting an interior decorator named Simone (Heather Hemmens). The romance premieres on November 7.

“One Last Shot,” starring Tisha Campbell, premieres on November 14, on Lifetime. The romantic movie shows her playing a single mother to a star teenage basketball player. She begins to live for herself instead of others after devastating health news, according to Deadline.

The fall lineup on Lifetime is full of drama and romance with many familiar faces.