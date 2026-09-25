‘Amazing Race’ Season 39 Premiere Spoilers: Game-Changing Twist Leads to Regret for One Team

“The Amazing Race” Season 39 is almost here. And yep, CBS is already giving fans a pretty big reason to pay attention from the very first leg.

When the teams were revealed back in August, host Phil Keoghan teased that this season would put even more emphasis on strategy. At the time, we didn’t know exactly what that meant. Now, we do.

In a statement released when the Season 39 cast was announced, Keoghan said:

“This season’s twists, including a new, unexpected reveal at the start line, as well as the return of some tried and tested classics, ramp up the importance of strategy. All this, along with a first-time visit to Albania, make for another thrilling race for $1 million.”

Honestly, there is a pretty interesting twist coming. Here’s what we know, so far.

Every Team Starts With a Big Advantage

On September 1, 2026, CBS revealed in a press release that Season 39 would do something “The Amazing Race” has never done before.

When Phil Keoghan stood at the starting line in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, with the 13 teams competing for the $1 million prize, he had a pretty major announcement to make.

There are 13 Express Passes in play. Basically, every team starts the Race with its own Express Pass. But, of course, there is a catch.

Every team has to use its Express Pass by the end of Leg 6, or it expires. The usual Express Pass rules also still apply. Only one Express Pass can be used at a particular challenge, meaning that if another team uses its pass at a Detour or Roadblock first, the other teams can’t use theirs there. Teams also can’t be eliminated while they still have an active Express Pass.

Let’s be real, that’s going to make the first six legs especially interesting. So when should they use it? That’s where things could get messy.

One Team Already Regrets Its Express Pass Strategy

Paramount “The Amazing Race” Season 39 Cast

We got another clue about the twist on September 24, 2026, when CBS released a new synopsis for Part 2 of the Season 39 premiere. According to the official press release:

“Racers travel to Madrid, Spain, where a new alliance emerges, and one team’s Express Pass strategy comes with instant regret, on part two of the 39th season premiere…”

And that’s pretty much all we’re getting for now. CBS doesn’t reveal which team is involved or what exactly happens to make them regret their decision. So, yep, we’re left with a little bit of guessing.

It seems like one possibility is that a team decides to play its Express Pass very early in the Race, only to realize almost immediately that it may have been better to save it. After all, every team has one. That means using it early could potentially give an advantage in the moment, but it also means they won’t have that safety net later on.

The real challenge with this twist may be figuring out whether the immediate benefit is worth giving up the pass before the team actually needs it. Of course, that’s just speculation based on the wording of the official synopsis. We won’t know what actually happens until the premiere airs.

And honestly, that’s what makes this particular twist so fun to watch. The teams aren’t just racing against each other. They’re also racing against the clock on their own Express Passes.

When Does ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39 Premiere?

Fans won’t have to wait much longer to see how all of this plays out.

“The Amazing Race” Season 39 will kick off with a special two-night premiere on CBS, streaming next day on Paramount+. Part 1 and Part 2 will take the teams from Vancouver to Madrid as the new season gets underway.

Part 1, “Sorry Guys, We Used Our Express Pass”: Wednesday, September 30, 2026, at 9:30pm ET.

Wednesday, September 30, 2026, at 9:30pm ET. Part 2, “Are Tomatoes Good for Skin Care?”: Thursday, October 1, 2026, at 9:30pm ET.

And after the special two-night premiere, “The Amazing Race” will continue airing on Wednesday nights at 9:30pm ET.

With 13 teams starting the Race with an Express Pass, a Leg 6 expiration deadline, a new alliance already teased, and at least one team experiencing some very quick regret, Season 39 certainly has plenty to keep fans watching.

Now, the big question is simple: Which team is going to use its Express Pass first, and will they be the ones who regret it?