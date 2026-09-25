Presley Gerber’s Last Sober Home’s Owner Has a Criminal Past

Presley Gerber sought help for his addiction, and the last facility he went to had an owner with a criminal past. Dr. Reza Nabavi owns the halfway house, Resolutions Living, in Santa Monica, California. He previously had his license denied, and pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge in 2002.

Dr. Reza Nabavi Was Arrested Before Opening Presley Gerber’s Last Halfway House

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Dr. Nabavi, 50, was arrested by Oakland Police Department officers for sleeping in his car in an area associated with “narcotic and prostitution activity” two years before he earned his Ph.D. in clinical psychology, according to Page Six.

He was 25 and found with a 15-year-old girl under the influence of methamphetamine, according to documents. Authorities found drugs and weapons in the car.

The business owner pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance, then was arrested later that month after he agreed with an informant to sell meth. He was ordered to serve 36 months of probation for each of the two charges.

Dr. Navabi’s application to the California Board of Psychology in 2004 was denied because of the crimes. However, he was later granted in 2006.

What Happened to Presley Gerber?

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Gerber was found dead on Sept. 20 in a bedroom at Resolutions Living. He reportedly arrived at the facility the evening before and appeared to be under the influence, according to TMZ.

The 27-year-old model went into cardiac arrest in the morning before he died. Santa Monica Police Detectives stated that they are currently investigating the circumstances around his death “as a suspected overdose. At this time, there is no indication of foul play.” A cause of death hasn’t been announced.

Gerber is the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. Kaia Gerber is his sister. The family was openly supportive of his journey. His sister talked to September’s Vogue issue about what it’s like having her brother struggle with addiction.

“When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone,” the actress said. “I think that’s also why I started to self-​identify as the easy one and never wanted to ask for help. Because it felt like too much to have two children who were needing.”

The model spoke only about his goal of better health on Instagram with a series he called “Mental Health Mondays.” He posted a video in March trying a psychoactive named Ibogaine.

He wrote in the caption that “my mantras were love yourself and lis [sic] gotta be the last time for this reason. Letting go of control didn’t come easy, but I trusted there was something bigger than me guiding it.” The model hoped it would be the last time he’d go to Mexico for the experience and thanked the team there.

You can contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP if you or someone you know struggles with substance abuse.

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health challenges, emotional distress, or substance use problems, you can call or text 988, or chat at 988lifeline.org 24/7.