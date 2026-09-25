Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Is ‘Locked In’ For ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut in Hilarious New Promo for Season 52 Premiere: Watch

“Saturday Night Live” didn’t have to look too far afield when seeking a host for this weekend’s premiere of the show’s landmark 52nd season.

Making his hosting debut will be New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson — arguably the most popular guy in the Big Apple after leading the team to its first NBA championship in more than half a century.

Jalen Brunson Is Locked In

In a new series of promos for the upcoming season finale, Brunson is seen with cast member Marcello Hernandez and musical guest KATSEYE.

“First time hosting! Ready to have some fun?” Hernandez asks Brunson

“Nah, I’m locked in,” a stone-faced Brunson deadpans, with Hernandez then explaining, “No, bro, this isn’t the Finals. You don’t have to lock in; you can just loosen up. Back me up, KATSEYE,” he says, imploring the girl group for their support.

As it happens, KATSEYE also has their eye on the ball. “We’re locked in,” singer Lara responds, which prompts fellow singer Daniela to flash Hernandez a goofy grin — which earns her a stern rebuke from Lara, who icily hisses “Daniela!”

Jalen Brunson Is Locked Out

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Another promo, which made its debut on NBC’s “Today,” continued on that theme by riffing on Brunson’s fish-out-of-water status as a superstar athlete hosting “SNL.”

In the bit, he’s given a key to the show’s hallowed Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, which he inserts into the lock as angelic music plays — only to attempt to push the door forward and discover the key doesn’t work, realizing he’s locked out of the very show he’s supposed to be hosting.

After “jiggling it a little bit” doesn’t do the trick, Brunson then proceeds to attempt to break down the door with his shoulder before taking a sledge hammer to it — and then a chainsaw.

Just as he’s about to go full “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” on the studio door, “SNL” cast member Ben Marshall steps in with an important piece of intel.

“Jalen, it’s a pull — not a push,” Marshall explains.

Jalen Brunson will make his “SNL” hosting debut in the Season 52 premiere, airing Saturday, September 26 on NBC.

Coming Soon…

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The following week, Dakota Johnson will return for her third time as “SNL” host, having previously hosted in 2015 and again in 2024.

Johnson will be joined by musical guest Turnstile, which won Grammys for Best Metal Performance and Best Rock Performance at the 2026 Grammys for their 2025 album “Never Enough” and the single “Birds,” respectively.

Johnson and Turnstile will headline the episode airing Saturday, October 3.

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That’s followed by a third live episode, with comedian Shane Gillis returning for his third stint as host.



Gillis, star of Netflix sitcom “Tires,” brings a unique perspective to the show, given that he was announced as a new “SNL” cast member in 2019, but fired prior to the season’s first episode after some offensive comments he’d made in a podcast years earlier resurfaced.

That week’s musical guest will be Rosalía, the Spanish sensation whose blend of traditional flamenco music with pop has catapulted her to international stardom.

Gillis and Rosalía will be seen on the episode airing Saturday, October 10.

One of Hollywood’s hottest rising stars, Inde Navarette will be making her hosting debut while welcoming musical guest Gracie Abrams, who made her “SNL” debut back in 2024.

Look for Navarette and Abrams to headline “SNL” in the show’s annual Halloween episode on Saturday, October 31