Tinashe Reveals Why She Is Finally Ready to Make Dating a Priority

Tinashe is entering a new phase of her personal life. She had spent years prioritizing her career over finding a serious relationship.

The singer opened up about being single during an appearance on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy.” She admitted that she is not currently doing much dating. However, her attitude toward relationships has recently started to change.

“For me in terms of like wanting to make it a priority, this is maybe the first time that I’ve started to feel that way seriously probably ever,” Tinashe said.

The shift comes as Tinashe feels more secure about what she has already accomplished professionally.

“I feel more assured in my career now,” she explained. “I feel like I’ve accomplished a lot of things for myself.”

Tinashe Previously Feared a Relationship Could Affect Her Career

Tinashe told Cooper that making time to date has not always been easy.

She explained that she previously worried entering a serious relationship too early could leave her feeling unfulfilled professionally. Instead, she believed she needed to reach certain career milestones before devoting more energy to that part of her life.

Past relationships also presented the difficult question of whose career should take priority.

Tinashe recalled being in a situation where both people were professionals and determining who should make sacrifices became difficult.

“I don’t think I was ever in a place where I was willing to make sacrifices,” she said.

Now, Tinashe appears more open to creating room for a relationship without abandoning the career she spent years building.

Finding someone is another matter.

Tinashe joked that simply waiting for someone to cross her path has not worked particularly well. She also suggested she may need to put more effort into meeting people. However, dating apps are not particularly appealing to her.

When Cooper asked what that effort might look like, Tinashe jokingly wondered whether she should take up golf or join a tennis club.

Getty Tinashe attends the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Tinashe Has Learned From Her Past Situationships

Tinashe also knows more about what she does not want.

During a game inspired by her “No Broke Boys” music video, she discussed several dating preferences. These included wanting someone who is emotionally available and ideally not overly active on social media.

The latter preference partly comes from experience. Tinashe said social media has previously revealed that someone she was involved with was dating or spending time with somebody else.

She has also found herself in extended situationships.

Tinashe explained that those arrangements can be easy to fall into when life is busy. There may be chemistry and excitement initially. However, the sense of purpose needed to turn the connection into something more serious is missing.

She even recalled one situation in which she and another person repeatedly switched positions on wanting something serious.

“It’s super addicting,” Tinashe said of that back-and-forth dynamic.

Tinashe said she has never had a situationship successfully become a relationship. Yet, she has experienced the reverse by continuing to hook up with an ex after a breakup. Her assessment of that arrangement now is straightforward: “Highly unadvisable.”

With more confidence in where she stands professionally, Tinashe appears ready to approach dating differently. For the first time, finding a serious relationship can become a priority rather than something she fears could compete with her career.