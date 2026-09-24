Hallmark Star Tamera Mowry-Housley Joins ‘Scrubs’ Reboot for Season 2: ‘Had a Freaking Blast’

Fans of Hallmark Channel are familiar with Tamera Mowry-Housley from her work in numerous Christmas movies — not to mention her popular “Haunted Harmony Mysteries” franchise.

Now, she’ll be returning to her sitcom roots in a new comedy role on network television.

A New Role on ‘Scrubs’

ABC

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Mowry-Housley will be seen in a guest-starring role in the upcoming season of “Scrubs.”

Originally airing on NBC from 2001 until 2010, the series was revived on ABC in February 2026, becoming popular enough that the network ordered a second season.

Per THR, she’ll be seen in the second of two back-to-back episodes when the new season kicks off next week.

She will play Dr. Steffie, a pediatrician at Sacred Heart who tries to convince Tosh (Ava Bunn) to choose pediatrics as her medical specialty.

‘Dreams Come True’

Mowry-Housley is as thrilled about her new “Scrubs” role as her fans.

After THR’s report, she took to Instagram to share her excitement about the upcoming guest spot.

“Dreams [come] true!” she wrote.

“Thanks @zachbraff and the cast of @scrubs,” she continued, adding, “Can’t wait for you guys to see … Had a freaking blast.”

A Sitcom Start in ‘Sister, Sister’

Play

While Mowry-Housley is most associated with Hallmark these days, longtime fans will remember that she got her start on ’90s television in “Sister Sister.”

She starred alongside twin sister Tia Mowry in the beloved sitcom, which debuted in 1994 and ran for six hit seasons.

“Tamera Campbell, to me, is iconic,” she told PureWow of her “Sister, Sister” character.

“She was so much fun. I loved her because, if you look back at all the seasons and some of the episodes, she was never afraid to be herself. She was goofy. She was silly. She was boy-crazy. Maybe a little mischievous and maybe did not like school. But she had this zest for life. That was just contagious. She was the life of the party, she loved her family [and] her sister. She loved life. And I just loved playing her,” she added.

“She was the one who taught me that I actually could be funny, because I didn’t grow up thinking I was a funny person,” Mowry-Housley said of how the show helped her to discover her inner comedian. “I found my [ability to do comedy] through playing Tamera Campbell. Like, I would see the [the script] on the page, and then I would just go. And it was like Tamera gave me permission to just bring my unique characteristics to the role.”

Will a ‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot Happen?

While Mowry-Housley and her sister have been trying to launch a “Sister, Sister” reboot, they haven’t yet had any luck getting it off the ground.

In a 2024 red-carpet interview with Us Weekly, she confirmed that a reboot was not in the cards — at least not at that point.

“It’s not happening,” she told the outlet.

When asked if she could believe that it had been more than two decades since the show ended its six-season run, she quipped, “My back tells me, my knees tell me, but I’m grateful. I’m still here.”

Meanwhile, Tamera Mowry-Housley will be see in “Scrubs” when the new season begins on Wednesday, September 30 on ABC.