HGTV Fans Gush Over Erin Napier’s Sweet Kiss Photo With Husband Ben

Erin Napier is celebrating her husband Ben Napier’s birthday with a sweet kiss photo that has fans swooning over their romance. See the HGTV stars sharing a smooch as Erin gives Ben a special birthday shoutout.

Erin Napier Shares Sweet Kiss Photo for Ben’s Birthday

On September 24, Erin took to Instagram to celebrate Ben’s birthday with a sweet and simple message — and included a photo that definitely caught fans’ attention.

“I’m kissing the birthday boy today! @scotsman.co 🎂,” she wrote in the caption.

Erin added, “My GOSH how lucky we are that he was born! (35 mm by Helen).”

Fans flooded the comments section to share birthday wishes for Ben.

“He’s the cutest! Hi birthday boy! 💙 He is so talented and you are the nicest couple!” one fan wrote.

Another fan commented, “Happy Birthday Ben … ❤️ (Erin what a kiss 💋 he gave you and him!) 🥳🎂🎉”

“Happy Birthday Ben. Enjoy your special day,” another follower commented.

Other fans shared, “You’re a lucky one, Erin!” “Happy Birthday Ben!! Many more to you! Enjoy your day!” and “Happy Birthday @scotsman.co. Hope it is a great day!”

One fan wrote, “Happy Birthday, Ben!!! Love watching you and Erin on ‘Home Town’!”

“Happy birthday Ben. What a great picture Helen took,” another fan noted.

Ben & Erin Napier Shared the Story of Their First Kiss

In the first episode of “Home Town Takeover” season 3, Ben and Erin shared the details of their first kiss while they worked on renovating a soda shop in Sebring, Florida.

“The night we went on our first date, we stopped at a gas station and he got a peach soda, our favorite, and we shared it,” Erin said.

The HGTV star continued, “We were headed back to the dorm, he was going to drop me off, and then he said, ‘Would it be alright with you if I gave you a kiss?'”

She added, “That was our first kiss. It tasted like peach soda.”

Ben and Erin met when they attended Jones County Junior College. In a 2020 interview with People, Erin shared the details of their early days together. “He was like a celebrity crush to me. He was the president of every club and very popular but not exclusive,” she said.

She continued, “I would see someone eating alone in the cafeteria, and there was Ben, pulling up a chair beside them.”

They connected when she interviewed Ben for the school yearbook. “Six days later we decided we would get married, and that was that,” Erin shared.

In December 2025, Erin took to Instagram with a series of posts documenting their early days together.

In a December 8 Instagram post, she wrote, “December 8, 2004. Spent the day with my celebrity crush. Wanted to kiss him. Too scared to go for it. We’ve all been there???”

She detailed their night at a loud club together and their first kiss. “December 10, 2004. Best kiss of my life (up to then 😄),” she wrote.