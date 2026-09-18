Erin Napier Recalls a Ghost Encounter While Revisiting Her Childhood Home’s Chilling History

“Home Town” star Erin Napier is opening up about a ghost encounter she had as a young girl. The HGTV fan-favorite shared the details of her experience living in her childhood home in Mississippi, which her dad believed was haunted.

Erin Napier Shares Details of Her Childhood Haunted Home

On the September 15 episode of the “This Old House Radio Hour” podcast, Napier recalled her childhood home and a chilling encounter with a ghost.

The HGTV star shared the experience while revisiting the layout of the 1,500-square-foot, 1955 brick ranch home her grandfather built from salvaged materials.

“He salvaged architectural materials before it was cool,” Napier explained. “Any time the county was tearing down an old building, he would get the bricks, and he would get the doors. And he used all of that to build the house that my parents lived in when I was born.”

Napier noted that, although she only lived there until she was 7 years old, she “could draw a blueprint from my memory, every detail.”

She recalled the home’s orangey-red brick color, with white window trim, and “a really big front porch.” From there, Napier remembered entering the home into a formal living room with brown carpeting and pine wood paneled walls.

The HGTV star also detailed her mother’s DIY fireplace project, how her mom painted the room trim Tiffany blue, and the stained glass hanging in the bay window.

She shared that the sofa “felt so chic and fancy” and recalled the “medallion-patterned vinyl floors in the kitchen that were an orangey brown color” to match the countertop, beams on the ceiling, and dark cabinets.

“My mama would make Eggo waffles for me, every single morning, exactly the same way and I sat in the exact same chair every day,” the HGTV star shared.

Napier also recalled the bedrooms — and her brief encounter with a ghost. The moment sounds spooky, but the “Home Town” star assured it was a “friendly ghost” that haunted their house.

“Down the hall was my bedroom on the left, where I swear I saw a ghost once,” she said. “The arm came around the doorway of my bedroom and it touched the wall and then it went away. But it didn’t scare me. I thought it was a nice ghost, and I didn’t even call out for my parents because I wasn’t scared by it.”

Years later, Napier said her dad told her about the land’s history. “There was a farm on that exact spot where our house was in the early 1900s that was hit by a tornado — the entire family died,” she explained. “And that he always thought that house was haunted.”

Perhaps scarier, Napier said that she watched the horror movie “Pet Sematary” when she was only 4 or 5 years old. “And from then on, I slept with my parents until I was 8 years old.”

“It was such a loved house. We really lived in it,” she shared.

HGTV Fans Share Their Spooky Encounters

Fans shared some of their ghost experiences in the comments, with one follower noting, “Our former home had a ghost. I wasn’t scared at all. I believe it was the original owners.”

Another commenter shared, “We had knotty pine ceilings and my sister saw a ghost in one of the patterns and never would sleep in there again, so she slept with me. When you’re young it’s so real and scary 👻😅.”

One “Home Town” fan said they’d love to know about the “creepy things” that Napier and her husband Ben have seen during their home renovations. “I know y’all have some things that don’t make it onto the TV show!” they wrote.