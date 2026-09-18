Craig Conover Hopes This ‘Southern Charm’ OG ‘Comes Back to the Show One Day’

Craig Conover appeared on “Real Housewives” stars Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp’s “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, released on Thursday, September 17, where he opened up about season 12 of “Southern Charm,” which fans can hopefully expect really soon.

While most, if not all, of the season 11 cast is returning, Bravo fans are still holding out hope that the show’s OG star, Kathryn Dennis, could make her way back to “Southern Charm.” So, when Conover was asked which former castmate he’d love to see return, his answer may give fans even more reason to believe Dennis could eventually find her way back to the show.

Craig Conover Shares Seeing Kathryn Dennis Return to ‘Southern Charm’ Would Be a ‘Breath of Fresh Air’

Getty Craig Conover star of “Southern Charm” arrives on the pink carpet at Australia’s first-ever exclusive reality TV event, Hayu FanFest Sydney on August 15, 2026 in Sydney, Australia.

Craig Conover would love to see his former castmate Kathryn Dennis back in the mix on “Southern Charm,” and most fans would agree.

Speaking on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, co-host Teddi Mellencamp asked, “If you could bring somebody back, would you get Kathryn [Dennis], Cameran [Eubanks], or Naomi [Olindo]?”

“Kathryn, because we don’t have a show without her,” Conover revealed. “Hopefully she’s doing well; hopefully she’ll come back to the show one day.” Conover added that while it would be “great” to have Eubanks return, Dennis brought a different kind of drama to the series. In fact, during her eight-season run, fans watched as she navigated several relationships and their fallouts, including her on-again, off-again romance with a much older Thomas Ravenel, with whom she shares two children. It was one of the show’s biggest storylines.

Since her departure ahead of season 9, Dennis has kept a low profile. However, she continues to make headlines, including her 2024 DUI arrest and ongoing court matters regarding her two kids with Ravenel.

“To have Kathryn come back years later would be such a breath of fresh air,” Conover said, with Tamra Judge replying, “It would be a big moment.”

Dennis Shared a Rare Mother’s Day Post in May

Dennis has remained out of the spotlight since her days on “Southern Charm.” According to RealityTea, her contract with Bravo was not renewed ahead of seaosn 9 due to behavioral issues, being difficult to work with, and arriving late on set.

However, she has shared glimpses of her life on social media. The outlet reported that in May, she shared two rare photos on Instagram Stories hanging out with her two children, Kensington, 12, and Saint, 10, for Mother’s Day. In one photo, Kensington playfully made bunny ears over her mom’s head, while another showed Dennis and Saint smiling from ear to ear as they spent time together outdoors.

Looking at her Instagram today, Dennis has scrubbed it clean and has no posts.

In another post by RealityTea, since 2023, Ravenel has had sole legal and physical custody of their two kids, with Dennis limited to daytime visits.

Would fans want to see Dennis return to “Southern Charm?” She certainly has Conover’s support if she ever decides to make a comeback.