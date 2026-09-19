Tristyn Kalama Celebrates Husband Kamohai’s Birthday With Sweet Tribute

HGTV star Tristyn Kalama is celebrating her husband, Kamohai Kalama, on his birthday with a heartfelt message about the man she calls a blessing to their family.

The “Renovation Aloha” star shared the tribute Friday, Sept. 18, taking a moment to praise Kamohai as a husband, father, partner and friend.

All About the Sweet Post

“Happy Birthday KAMOHAI! @kamohaik You are loved beyond measure, so cherished, and such a blessing. You are truly one a kind.. Everyday, every hour, every minute we get to have you apart of our life as a husband, father, partner, and friend, is a blessing we never take for granted,” she wrote.

She added, “Words don’t do justice to explain how special you are! Happy Birthday to the one and only Kamohai Kalama. ❤️ 🥳”

Fans quickly filled the comments with birthday wishes for Kamohai, with several also praising the couple and their family.

“Happy Birthday, Kamohai! We absolutely love the show and have loved watching you and your family over the years. You are such a wonderful example of a man, husband, father, and son,” one fan wrote. “I also really admire how openly you’ve shared the obstacles you’ve had to overcome and the growth that has come from them. There is something incredibly meaningful about watching someone keep choosing family, faith, growth, and love through all the different seasons of life.”

Another fan discovered they share a birthday with Kamohai, writing, “Oh hey birthday twins! Best day ever! Hope this year is great for you!!”

Others focused on the couple’s relationship, with one fan commenting, “You two are adorable to watch. Love that you both adore each other.”

Another commenter celebrated Kamohai’s work and dedication to Hawaii, writing, “Happy birthday Komohai! I really love your show, your family and your work ethic. You are doing great things for the people in Hawaii! Have a wonderful and an awesome birthday!”

The Two Gush About Each Other on Social Media

Tristyn has also previously shared her appreciation for Kamohai as a father.

For Father’s Day in June, she praised him for everything he does for their family, including cooking, cleaning, making them laugh and being there whenever he is needed.

“Happy Father’s Day to our guy! The kids and I are beyond blessed and grateful that God chose you to be our guy. The guy who cooks, cleans, makes us laugh, is there whenever he is needed, goes above and beyond, is thoughtful, the guy who leads with patience and so so much more. We love you more than words can express. Happy Father’s Day!!!”

The couple also celebrated 10 years of marriage in March. Tristyn marked the milestone by reflecting on their relationship and the life they have built together.

“One decade down… and here’s to the rest of our lifetime creating experiences together! You are my best friend, my soulmate, and my better half. I fall in love with you over and over again,” she wrote.

Tristyn added how he is her perfect partner.

“You are who God made for me, my perfect match and my divine partner, I thank our savior for you each and everyday and the life He continues to bless us with. Thank you for leading our family, for taking care of us and being our steadfast rock we can always count on. Can’t wait for the next 10,” she concluded.

The birthday message is the latest in a series of public tributes from Tristyn, who regularly celebrates her husband and their family on social media.