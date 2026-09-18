Kim Kardashian Seen With Lewis Hamilton in London Amid Recent Sightings in Europe

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton’s relationship is still going strong. The reality star and F1 driver have been spotted throughout Europe together over the last week. Most recently, the couple was photographed together leaving a restaurant in London.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Leave a London Restaurant Together

Amid their travels in Europe, Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were spotted leaving a popular London restaurant. The couple was photographed together exiting Milos Restaurant, located in London. Milos Restaurant is a frequent celebrity spot, as celebrities such as Janet Jackson and Nicole Scherzinger have been there.

Kardashian and Hamilton managed to keep a low profile while being photographed on their way out. They both wore sunglasses and stayed close to each other as they exited the restaurant. According to Page Six, the couple enjoyed a date night that lasted for three hours.

Aside from her date night with Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian was in London to celebrate the opening of her Skims flagship store. The Skims flagship store, located in London, had a party during London Fashion Week for the store opening, with Kardashian making an appearance.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Were Recently Spotted in Italy and France

Prior to being photographed in the UK, Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were also spotted in two other countries throughout Europe. The couple spent time together in Italy and France, specifically in Lake Como and Paris.

During their time in Italy, they were spotted together enjoying a boat ride around Lake Como. When they traveled to France later in the week, they were spotted leaving a popular Paris restaurant called Ferdi. Ferdi is also a celebrity hotspot, as the Kardashian family, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, and many more celebrities dine there when in Paris.

Kardashian was also in Paris to meet with fashion designer Christian Louboutin at his office during her stay in Paris.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Vacationed Together Over the Summer

In addition to their latest trip throughout Europe, Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton spent a lot of the summer traveling together.

Kardashian and Hamilton both posted Instagram carousels during a vacation in July 2026. The Instagram carousels show the couple enjoying their time together while in Idaho, seemingly for the Fourth of July weekend.

In August 2026, Kardashian and Hamilton posted several Instagram carousels showcasing her family vacation to Hawaii with her kids. The Instagram carousels highlighted moments from the family trip and showed that Hamilton was in attendance. In addition to Hamilton, Kardashian’s sister Khloé and her kids were in Hawaii too.

Kardashian and Hamilton have been speculated to be together since February 2026 after being friends for many years. The couple was spotted at the 2026 Super Bowl in Santa Clara, Calif., leading to speculation that they could be in a relationship. After months of sightings of the two together, Kardashian posted an Instagram carousel in June 2026 that included a selfie with Hamilton. Since then, the couple has continuously posted each other on their social media accounts and been photographed together.