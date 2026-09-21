Miley Cyrus Recalls Terrifying ‘Cocktail of Chaos’ That Led to Her Bravely Facing a Raw Onstage Panic Attack

Miley Cyrus has never been one to hide her truth from her fans. In a recent reflection on a 2022 performance in Mexico, the pop star reveals just how resilient she truly is.



Opening up to Zane Lowe about a terrifying onstage panic attack, Cyrus detailed how a perfect storm of personal grief and physical danger culminated in a moment of intense vulnerability. The “Party in the USA” singer shares how this moment ultimately led to profound healing.

A ‘Cocktail of Chaos’: Inside the Heartbreaking Loss and Pre-Show Trauma

Getty Miley Cyrus attends Maybe It’s a Maybelline x Miley Launch Party.

The days leading up to the performance were marked by what Cyrus described as a “cocktail of chaos.” While flying to a festival in Paraguay, her plane was struck by lightning, forcing a terrifying emergency landing that left her, her family, and her crew deeply shaken.



Amidst the intense physical shock of the near-miss, an even heavier emotional blow fell just hours later. Cyrus learned of the sudden passing of her close friend, legendary Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The two had spoken on the phone right after her plane landed safely, making the news of his death the following day a devastating, surreal shock to her system.



Balancing the raw grief of losing a confidant with the demands of a massive international festival tour put an unimaginable emotional strain on the singer before she even stepped foot under the stadium lights.

“My Nervous System Was So Shocked”: The Raw Onstage Breakdown

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By the time Cyrus reached her next tour stop in Mexico, the compounding trauma caught up with her. Stepping out in front of a massive, high-energy post-COVID crowd after months of relative pandemic isolation proved to be the tipping point.



As she performed, the overwhelming pressure triggered a severe, unexpected anxiety attack right in the middle of her high-profile set.

Rather than running off stage or trying to mask her distress, the “Hannah Montana” star chose absolute transparency with her audience. She stopped the music and openly confessed to the thousands of fans watching: “I’m having an anxiety attack.”



Reflecting on the moment, she shared how her nervous system was in complete shock, leaving her feeling utterly exposed while trying to navigate an ocean of grief in real-time.

How Fan Connection Sparked a Path to Healing

Getty Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival.

What could have been a debilitating crisis transformed into an inspiring moment of human connection. When Cyrus shared her fear, the crowd didn’t pull away—they leaned in. Fans began shouting back from the audience, reassuring her that they, too, experienced the exact same mental health struggles.

This overwhelming wave of mutual empathy changed everything for the superstar. Cyrus realized that she was often her own harshest critic and that showing vulnerability wasn’t a sign of weakness, but a powerful bridge to her audience.



Empowered by their unconditional support, she channeled her complex emotions into a stunning, tearful tribute performance of “Angels Like You,” dedicated entirely to Hawkins.