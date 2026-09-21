How Kelly Clarkson & Her Family Continues to Overcome the Loss of Her Ex-Husband

Kelly Clarkson has spent the past year helping her two children cope with the loss of their father, Brandon Blackstock, who died in August 2025 following a battle with melanoma.

Clarkson and Blackstock shared daughter River Rose, 12, and son Remington “Remy,” 10. A source told Page Six back in August that Clarkson has remained focused on supporting the children as they adjust to life without their father.

Clarkson Has Been Their For Her Kids

“It’s been an incredibly emotional year for Kelly and the kids,” the source said. “Losing a parent at such a young age is something no child should ever have to go through. Kelly has done everything she can to be there for River and Remy as they’ve navigated that loss.”

The insider added that Clarkson has prioritized creating a sense of stability for the children while allowing them to process their grief individually.

“Her focus has been making sure they feel loved, supported and as stable as possible while giving them the space to grieve in their own way.”

Blackstock died Aug. 7, 2025, at age 48. The former talent manager had battled melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer, for more than three years.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away,” a representative for the family told Page Six following his death. “Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years.”

“He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family,” the statement continued. “We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

The Two Had a Difficult Divorce

Clarkson, 44, and Blackstock had been married for nearly seven years before their relationship came to an end. The “Stronger” singer filed for divorce in June 2020, beginning a lengthy legal process involving custody of their children, spousal support and their Montana ranch.

Clarkson was awarded primary custody of River and Remy in November 2020. The former couple finalized their divorce in March 2022, and Blackstock was ordered to leave the Montana property by June of that year.

Despite the difficult history between the former spouses, Clarkson has remained focused on her role as a mother as her children deal with the loss.

The past year has brought another significant shift for Clarkson, according to the source, who said the singer has started to look toward what comes next while continuing to experience difficult moments.

“This past year has given Kelly a different perspective. She still has moments that are incredibly hard, but she’s in a much better place than she was during the divorce years,” the insider said.

For Clarkson and her children, the year since Blackstock’s death has brought a different kind of challenge than the legal battles that followed their divorce. Now, the family is navigating grief and adjusting to life after his death.

While the loss remains difficult, Clarkson’s priority has been helping River and Remy feel supported as they work through it in their own ways.