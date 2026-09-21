Who Is Riley Green Dating? Inside ‘The Voice’ Coach’s Rumored Country Music Romances

Riley Green is taking his career in a new direction as he makes his debut as a coach on “The Voice” season 30, but fans have also been watching the country singer’s personal life.

Green joins Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and fellow newcomer Queen Latifah in the red chairs. He announced his new job in May with a video showing Clarkson calling him with the news.

“I guess y’all can start calling me coach… see ya this fall,” Green wrote on Instagram.

The 37-year-old Alabama native has built his career with songs including “If It Wasn’t for Trucks,” “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” and “Hell of a Way to Go.” He’s also expanding beyond music with his first acting role in “Marshals,” the “Yellowstone” spinoff starring Luke Grimes.

As Green’s profile has grown, so has interest in his dating life. Fans have linked him to two fellow country singers, Ella Langley and Megan Moroney, but Green has been careful to separate online speculation from his actual relationship status.

Riley Green Addressed Ella Langley Dating Rumors After Their Hit Duets

Green and Langley sparked romance rumors after collaborating on music together, including the 2024 hit “You Look Like You Love Me.”

Their chemistry led some fans to wonder whether their relationship extended beyond music. Green addressed the speculation during an appearance on “Country Nights Live! with Bev Rainey.”

“I’m rumored to have dated a lot of people. I kind of understand that. People always long for that Tim and Faith, Johnny and June, George and Tammy thing,” Green said. “Me and Ella have two giant songs together, and I think fans want to believe that what you’re singing about is real.”

Green’s comments made clear that he understood why fans connected their musical partnership with the possibility of a real-life romance, but he did not confirm that they had dated.

Riley Green & Megan Moroney Faced Romance Speculation

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Green has also faced persistent dating rumors involving Moroney.

Speculation grew in early 2025 after fans noticed that Green and Moroney appeared to be vacationing in St. Barthélemy around the same time. Social media users later noticed Moroney wearing a cowboy hat that appeared similar to one Green had worn.

The rumors continued as fans tracked other interactions between the two. Green even attracted attention after liking a TikTok video that referred to him and Moroney as being “in love.”

Despite the speculation, Green said during the same interview in which he discussed Langley that he was single.

More questions surfaced after Moroney released her album “Cloud 9.” The song “Who Hurt You?” quickly led to online theories about its inspiration, although Moroney has not publicly identified Green as its subject.

Before the album’s release, Moroney told Elaina Smith that she intentionally put what she wanted to say about the situation into the song.

“Like you said, I’m pretty consistently vulnerable, but there’s one song, ‘Who Hurt You?’ that I’m really excited for. Bar for bar, didn’t lie, said everything so that I don’t have to answer interview questions about the situation,” Moroney said. “Here’s my piece, and there’s no reason to ask me any questions about it because I told you what I needed to say. I’m trying to just be efficient here. I’m like, have you heard the song? Like, there should be no further questions.”

Neither Green nor Moroney has publicly confirmed that they were in a relationship.

“The Voice” season 30 premieres September 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, with episodes available on Peacock the following day.