Kansas City Chiefs Coach Credits Taylor Swift for Travis Kelce’s Strong Start to the Season

There were those who wondered whether newlywed Travis Kelce would still be able to bring it on the field when the NFL season kicked off.

The naysayers, however, have been proven wrong by the Kansas City Chiefs star’s strong performance right out of the gate.

Commenting on Kansas City’s star tight end, coach Andy Reid gave the credit for Kelce’s solid start to an unlikely source: Taylor Swift.

‘She Kicks Him in the Butt’

In an interview with KSHB News reporter Matt Foster on Monday, September 21, Reid suggested that his marriage to the “Shake It Off” singer played a role.

“Listen, Trav worked his tail off,” Reid said, as reported by People.

Pointing to the “the amount of work he put in” during the offseason, Reid lauded Kelce’s commitment.

“He likes his surrounding cast too, which sure helps as just an extra challenge there to make sure that you’re up there and competing and doing your part — and he takes a lot of pride in that,” Reid added.

Reid noted that he was not unaware of those who “questioned with the wedding and all that [Kelce] he’d be out of shape and honeymooning the whole time,” but was thrilled that Kelce had proven them wrong.

“But he works his rear end off, and I think Taylor, you know, you’re putting on four-hour shows, you’ve got to work hard too,” said Reid, pointing to Swift’s epic Eras Tour performances.

“I’m sure she kicks him in the butt a little bit there too,” Reid added.

First Touchdown of the Season

Getty Taylor Swift celebrates after Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium.

On Sunday, September 20, Kelce scored his first touchdown of the season when the Chiefs took on the Indiana Colts at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. During that game — a nail-biter the Chiefs won 33-30 in overtime — Kelce also set the NFL record for most yards after catch.

A Proud Moment

After he scored that touchdown, cameras captured Swift in the Chiefs’ box, where she proudly pointed to her wedding ring.

She appeared to yell, “That’s my husband!” while flashing her ring.

Joining her in the box were here parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, along with mother-in-law Donna Kelce.

Hanging with Tom Cruise

During an earlier game, Swift was joined in the box by none other than Tom Cruise, where the “Opalite” singer and the “Top Gun” star were spotted in deep discussion.

Cruise subsequently appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” where he revealed what the two were discussing during that conversation.

“She was schooling me on football,” Cruise told host Jimmy Fallon. “She was bringing the football [knowledge].”

Cruise added, “First of all, she’s a genius. I’ve been following her since she was a kid. Everybody there, all their friends… they’re a beautiful couple and magical in their own right.”

According to Cruise, her relationship with Kelce has given her expert-level knowledge on the game.

“Oh, she knows her stuff. She’s like, ‘This is like…’ I was like, ‘OK!’” Cruise recalled. “She knew nothing about football when she met Travis. It was like her [saying], ‘What was it like playing against your brother, tackling each other?’ She said, ‘You know, he’s so patient.’ I said, ‘I’m sure he was!’ … She knows [football]. She’s just bringing it. She knows.”