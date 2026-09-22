‘The Next Gen NYC’ Ava Dash Secret Past On Two ‘Real Housewives’ Franchises.

Ava Dash is making a name for herself on “The Next Gen NYC,” but this isn’t the first time she has appeared on Bravo.

The 26-year-old is the daughter of entrepreneur Damon Dash and fashion designer Rachel Roy and is currently trying to make a name for herself as a model.

Eagle eyed fans and frequent Bravo watchers may have spotted Dash in not one but two “Real Housewives” Franchises.

“I’ve seen on TikTok people are putting it together. Like, ‘Wait, that’s the same Ava,’” she told Bustle. “It’s funny how it’s just such a small world.”

Ava Dash Appeared As A Nanny For Crystal Kung Minkoff

Ava Dash worked as a nanny for Crystal Kung Minkoff from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reality star appears in the background of season 11 of the Bravo series. In one scene, Dash can be seen playing with Minkoff’s young daughter in the background. She is merely described as “Crystal’s Nanny” with no mention of her celebrity parents.

“I’m chasing after her in the backyard being like, ‘Come back!’” she told Bustle about the scenes years later.

“I would babysit for Crystal during COVID,” Dash said in an interview with Decider. “When her daughter was five years old and had to log into Zoom.” She added that she and Crystal were good friends before she took on the job to help the family during the global pandemic.

Getty Innis Jenkins, Ava Dash, and Sanela Diana Jenkins attend Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.

Ava Dash previously dated “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Diana Jenkins’ son, Innis.

The pair were first photographed together in March 2021 and were later spotted together at Coachella. A year later, they both attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party alongside Diana.

Ava makes a brief appearance on season 12 of “RHOBH,” where she is credited as Innis’s girlfriend. She appears in the background, lounging in Diana’s house with the family, and in another scene at a party.

It’s unclear when the couple broke up but Dash dated professional wrestler and actor Hook (Tyler Senerchia) in 2025. She has recently been linked to “Summer House” star Kyle Cook.

Overall, Ava Dash appeared in three episodes of “RHOBH” over the years before taking center stage on “The Next Gen NYC.“