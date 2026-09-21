‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ Teases Soundtrack

As its Nov. 20 theatrical release date approaches, “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” is treating fans to an exclusive first-look at its soundtrack.

“Sunrise on the Reaping” is the sixth installment in “The Hunger Games” franchise, based upon the book series by Suzanne Collins.

‘The Hunger Games’ Teases New Album

In a post to Instagram, the official Hunger Games account teased the upcoming soundtrack.

“A new chapter. A new sound. #TheHungerGames: Sunrise on the Reaping — The Album. COMING SOON,” the caption reads.

As night turns to day in the arena, the reel showcases the 27 titles included on the album.

The list includes:

“May Brings Flowers”

“The Old Therebefore”

“Can’t Let You Go”

“Old Money”

“Show Me Where the Ending Starts”

“Deep in the Meadow”

“Draw You Out”

“Metal Birds”

“Alone”

“The Raven”

“Ash and Snow”

“First in Line”

“See it Coming”

“The Wheel”

“Dove Song”

“Here Then We’re Gone”

“Wrestle With God”

“Ruthless”

“Same Blood”

“Survive”

“Goose and the Common”

“Doing the Best That I Can”

“Half Alive”

“Black Stars”

“But You Wanted More”

“Favor”

“No Destination”

There is currently no release date or artists confirmed for the album. Of the 27 titles released, it is likely a majority belong to the film’s score.

Composer and orchestrator James Newton Howard is behind the “Sunrise on the Reaping” score, having worked on all six films in “The Hunger Games” franchise.

According to a post from Howard on Instagram, the score for “Sunrise on the Reaping” was recorded at Abbey Road Studios. Ninety-six musicians were a part of the process, as well as 40 members of London Voices and the Tiffin Boys School Choir.

Noah Kahan Teases Feature

While there are no artists currently credited for “The Sunrise on the Reaping” soundtrack, many fans are speculating that singer-songwriter Noah Kahan is attached to the project.

On the Emmys red carpet, Kahan was asked about his interest in working on a film’s soundtrack.

“Yeah, I have. We actually just had the opportunity to do so, which I’m really excited about,” he said in response.

His comment was followed by a cryptic post to his secondary TikTok account @thelastofthebugs.

The TikTok showcases a meadow and features a choral background with birds chirping.

Fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation of Kahan’s contribution to the soundtrack.

“A ballad perhaps by a songbird,” one TikTok user commented.

“It’s giving District 12,” another user added.

‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ Approaches

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With less than two months until the theatrical release of “Sunrise on the Reaping” on Nov. 20, fans were treated to the film’s final trailer and additional promotional posters last week.

The beginning of the trailer focuses on the Chariot Parade before transitioning to a scene between young Haymitch (Joseph Zada) and Capitol President Coriolanus Snow (Ralph Fiennes).

“How you die is all up to me,” Snow tells Haymitch.

Throughout the rest of the trailer, fans catch glimpses of District 12, the Capitol and the inside of the arena.

“Witness the beginning of the revolution,” the climax of the trailer teases, as a volcano in the arena explodes.

Fans also get a glimpse of beloved characters like Wiress (Maya Hawke), Beetee (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), Plutarch (Jesse Plemons), Caesar Flickerman (Kieran Culkin) and Effie Trinket (Elle Fanning).

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” promotional posters. Courtesy of Lionsgate

The film’s additional promotional posters were released on the same day as the final trailer.

The images mirror each other perfectly, with the District 12 tributes standing on one side and the Capitol figures standing on the other.

The posters read “Challenge Authority” and “Capitalize Power.”

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” is in theaters and IMAX on Nov. 20.