Where and When to Watch ‘Doc’ Season 3 — And There’s Exciting News About ‘Doc’ Season 2 Streaming Online

When “Doc” premiered in January 2025, it immediately became a medical drama to watch. This was a show with what started off as an unlikable protagonist, but as Dr. Amy Larsen lost her memories, she also lost the part of her that made her a terrible human being in the eyes of most people.

Over the course of two seasons so far, fans have watched as she’s tried to regain her memories, deal with a Chief of Surgery who didn’t belong there, and fight for her job. Now, it’s time for her to tackle a new situation: becoming the Co-Chief Resident in “Doc” Season 3.

How and When to Watch ‘Doc’ Season 3

FOX DOC: L-R: Kolton Stewart and Molly Parker in the “Ready or Not” episode of DOC airing Tuesday, Sept. 29 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: John Medland/FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC.

There is one place to watch new episodes of the medical drama first. This is a FOX series, so you’ll want to watch it either via your cable provider or something like Fubo TV and DirecTV.

“Doc” will air on Tuesdays at 9/8c, starting on Sept. 22, 2026. It will follow new episodes of “Best Medicine,” which returns for its second season and helps to bring a full night of medical dramas to FOX.

If you can’t watch it live, or if you just want to rewatch the episodes, the second home will be on Hulu. All new episodes stream the day after they air on FOX, so you’ll be able to watch from Wednesday, Sept. 23, with episodes dropping around 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT.

What to Expect on ‘Doc’ Season 3

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As mentioned, the third season will see Amy navigate a new situation. She has been made Co-Chief Resident along with Sonya, and the two will need to figure out how they can work together while helping the fresh group of interns. Naturally, there is a mysterious case in the hospital that seems to defy logic, and it’s all hands on deck to get to the bottom of it.

While that happens, Jake and TJ have their own new roles to figure out, and Dr. Ben Grant will return to Westside. He wants to reshape the surgical department, but what does that mean for Amy?

As for the new interns, they have no idea who Amy was before her accident, and that could be a blessing. However, the rest of the staff still remember Amy from two years ago, and they like to warn the newbies not to “wake the beast.” There’s always that chance that Amy could remember it all and become the woman she was two years earlier, and it’s clear that it’s a real fear.

Did You Miss ‘Doc’ Season 2?

FOX DOC: Jon-Michael Ecker (L) and Anya Banerjee (R) in the “Ready or Not” episode of DOC airing Tuesday, Sept. 29 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: John Medland/FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC.

If you happened to miss the second season of the drama, you can always catch up on Hulu, but there’s even more exciting news. The entire second season will join Netflix on Sept. 22, 2026. Yes, that’s the same day as the third season premieres, and the release is around 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT, you’ll have some time to binge a fair few episodes before the third season hits the airwaves.

Felicity Huffman joined the cast for “Doc” Season 2, coming in as a friend to Amy. However, as time went on, she became somewhat of an adversary at times, with Amy’s job on the line as Huffman’s character took over the role of Chief of Surgery for a short period of time. Huffman isn’t in the third season, but we won’t share how it ends just in case you missed the finale.