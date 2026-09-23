Ciara Miller Reveals What Inspired Her ‘No Broke Boys’ DWTS Tango

Ciara Miller brought a little real-life experience to the ballroom for her latest “Dancing With the Stars” routine. The “Summer House” star and professional partner Brandon Armstrong performed a tango to Disco Lines and Tinashe’s “No Broke Boys” during “Viral Hits Night” on Tuesday, September 22.

The performance came one week after Miller’s emotional “DWTS” debut, when she used dance to express some of what she had experienced over the past year. This time around, Miller was ready to show a different side of herself; and she offered a revealing explanation for why the viral song was particularly fitting.

Ciara Miller’s DWTS Performance Had a Personal Inspiration

After completing the tango, Miller spoke with co-host Julianne Hough about the meaning behind her song choice. “One time a broke boy ruined my life — or he tried. But we’re here tonight, so it didn’t work,” Miller said, according to Page Six.

Miller did not identify the person she was referring to, making it unclear who specifically inspired her “broke boy” comment. However, the remark arrives after a difficult year in Miller’s personal life played out publicly on “Summer House.” Her ex, West Wilson, and her former close friend Amanda Batula confirmed in March that their longtime friendship had developed into a romantic relationship.

The complicated dynamic became a major storyline during “Summer House” Season 10 and its reunion. Miller later made it clear that her friendship with Batula had been significantly affected by what happened.

Still, Miller’s comments on “DWTS” stopped short of connecting her “No Broke Boys” performance directly to Wilson.

Miller Says ‘DWTS’ Is Helping Her Show Another Side

DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Premiere: Night One” – The male celebrities take the ballroom floor, each performing to a No. 1 song from the year they were born, with one eliminated at the end of the night. TUESDAY, SEPT. 15 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless) TOP: HAILEY BILLS, SARAH JANE NADER, ALAN BERSTEN, GIADA DE LAURENTIIS, AMBER GLENN, PASHA PASHKOV, EZRA SOSA, MAURA HIGGINS, MARK BALLAS, JENNA DEWAN, VALENTIN CHMERKOVSKIY, JAN RAVNIK BOTTOM: BRANDON ARMSTRONG, CIARA MILLER, JULIA STILES (Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)

There was another layer to Miller’s Week 2 performance beyond the playful song choice. Ahead of the tango, Miller reflected on how vulnerable she had felt during the season premiere. The reality star explained that spending years on television while feeling misunderstood had made publicly displaying her emotions difficult.

Her first routine with Armstrong was a foxtrot to Whitney Houston’s “Exhale (Shoop Shoop).” It became one of the premiere’s more emotional moments when judge Carrie Ann Inaba told Miller, “I can see the pain that you have,” People reported.

Miller said the experience helped her enter her second week feeling braver and more prepared to let viewers see another part of her personality. That confidence appeared to translate to the judges’ scores.

Ciara Miller’s DWTS performance earned three sixes from Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli for a total of 18 out of 30, improving on the 15 out of 30 Miller and Armstrong received for their premiere foxtrot. EntertainmentNow’s “Viral Hits Night” recap also noted that Inaba told the other contestants to watch out for Miller, while Hough praised her consistency but encouraged her to work on her frame.

Ciara Miller’s ‘No Broke Boys’ Moment Comes After a Difficult Year

CAP D’ANTIBES, FRANCE – MAY 21: Ciara Miller attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2026 presented by Chopard at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 21, 2026 in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for amfAR)

Ciara Miller’s “No Broke Boys” routine carries additional context because of what viewers watched unfold during the most recent “Summer House” season.

Batula and Wilson publicly confirmed their relationship on March 31 after speculation surrounding their connection. Their relationship drew particular attention because Wilson had previously dated Miller and Batula had been one of Miller’s closest friends.

The fallout subsequently became part of the Season 10 reunion. Miller told Bravo that watching the season back changed how she viewed some of Batula and Wilson’s earlier interactions. Now, Miller appears focused on what comes next rather than staying in that chapter.

Her first two weeks on “DWTS” have given her two very different ways of expressing herself: an emotional foxtrot that reflected vulnerability and a sharper tango that allowed her to have a little more fun with her past.

And if her rising score is any indication, getting more comfortable in the ballroom may be helping her competitively, too.