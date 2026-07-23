Ciara Miller Shares Lisa Rinna’s Advice Ahead of DWTS Season 35

Ciara Miller is heading into the ballroom with a mix of excitement and nerves, but she already has one piece of advice from a former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star that’s helping put the experience into perspective.

As Miller prepares to compete on “Dancing With the Stars” Season 35, the “Summer House” star revealed that Lisa Rinna, who competed on Season 2 of the ABC competition series, offered some encouraging words about what lies ahead.

The advice came as Miller admitted she’s doing everything she can to physically and mentally prepare before rehearsals begin, knowing the competition will push her in ways she’s never experienced.

Lisa Rinna Told Ciara Miller the Experience Will Change Her Life

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Speaking to Us Weekly in an exclusive interview, Miller shared that she recently crossed paths with Rinna and asked the longtime reality TV star about competing on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“Lisa Rinna was like, ‘It’s gonna be the best experience of your life.’ I saw her in Cannes for the Amfar Gala, and she was like, ‘It’s going to change your life,'” Ciara said. “I was like, ‘I am so freaking excited, and I’m open to the experience. I’m ready. I’m so competitive, so I’m trying to ease myself into the mindset. I’m just ready to also have fun as well.'”

The conversation left Miller even more excited about joining the cast, though she’s realistic about the challenge that awaits. Rather than focusing only on the competition, she said she’s trying to embrace every part of the experience while keeping the pressure in check.

Rinna, meanwhile, competed on the second season of “Dancing With the Stars” in 2006 alongside professional partner Louis van Amstel, ultimately finishing in fourth place. Since then, numerous Bravo personalities have followed in her footsteps, making her advice especially meaningful for Miller as she prepares for her own ballroom debut.

Ciara Miller Is Already Preparing for the Physical Challenge

Miller also admitted she’s taking her preparation seriously before official rehearsals begin.

She told Us she’s been incorporating Pilates and stretching into her routine in hopes of improving her flexibility before the demanding practice schedule starts.

“I want to be as flexible as I can for this, and obviously don’t want to be carried out on a stretcher when practice starts,” she quipped. “So I’m trying to prep now. I’ve got my work cut out for me. It’s going to be an intense few months or however long I’m there, but obviously I’m going with the intention of giving it my all and to not go home within the first week.”

Despite her determination, Miller admitted the reality of performing live hasn’t completely sunk in.

“Literally, my friend said today, he was like, ‘How do you think you’re gonna get past the jitters?’ He’s like, ‘Not only the live audience, but like the world?’ I was like, ‘You know what? I don’t need this right now. I don’t,'” she recalled. “I wasn’t thinking about it, to be honest.”

For now, though, Miller is choosing to focus on Rinna’s encouraging words instead of the nerves. If the former RHOBH star is right, “Dancing With the Stars” could end up being one of the biggest experiences of her career.