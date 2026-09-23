There Was Only One Person Dolly Parton Wanted by Her Side When She Passed: Report

Country music icon Dolly Parton’s death was announced on August 25, and it was later revealed that she had been battling cancer in private. At the time of her death, Parton was 80. A new report has shed light on her last moments and how she did not want anyone to see her, except for one person.

Dolly Parton’s Final Wish Revealed

Parton was deeply loved by her family, extended family, celebrity friends, and fans. Her passing has had a tremendous impact on the lives of so many, but when she was on her deathbed, Parton didn’t want any of these loved ones to see her because she wanted them to remember her the way she was. On Wednesday, September 23, TMZ reported that sources close to the situation informed them that “Dolly’s dying wish was that no one could see her on her deathbed because she didn’t want anyone to remember her in her fragile, dying state.”

The outlet also reports that shortly before her passing, Parton had traveled to Germany to try an experimental treatment program.

The “9 to 5” singer reportedly was “refusing to allow most friends and family to see her” while on her deathbed. However, she did allow her longtime wig and makeup artist, Cheryl Riddle. Riddle also worked on Parton after she passed, preparing her for an open-casket funeral, and because Parton knew that Riddle would see her regardless, she “was fine with her being by her side.”

Parton also reportedly saw her nephew, Bryan Seaver, who announced her passing in a video message on Instagram. Seaver saw the singer the day before she died, TMZ reports, noting that “others who tried to get in, like her siblings, were denied entry.”

When Seaver visited Parton, she reportedly reminded him that she wanted him to announce her passing. “So, during the final day of her life, Bryan wrote the speech and recorded his announcement at her studio,” TMZ reports.

Dolly Parton Saw Nephew Bryan Seaver Before Her Passing

Seaver was recently fired after serving as Parton’s longtime head of security. But before this he played an incredibly important role in Parton’s life and he delivered a beautiful, heartfelt speech upon her death.

“She has always been on your television, your record player, your CD, and on your phone playlist, becoming an extended part of your family whether you liked it or not. Our family and the team she has entrusted with her legacy will work diligently to ensure her spirit will live with us forever,” Seaver said.

He continued, “Dolly was a farmer, just like her daddy; he farmed the soil, she farmed songs and happiness. Dolly called me and said she wants to rest in a beautiful bed of plush cotton because after a life of wearing heavy rhinestones, she finally deserves to be comfortable and have some rest.”

It has been almost a month since Parton’s passing, and fans and family continue to honor her on social media. She is greatly missed, but her legacy lives on.