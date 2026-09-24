Gene Wilder’s Family Honors His Legacy With Rare Photo From His Final Days

Gene Wilder’s family shared a heartfelt post, with a rare photo from the actor’s final days, in honor of World Alzheimer’s Day.

“Following World Alzheimer’s Day, we continue to honor Gene Wilder, not just for the joy he gave the world, but for the quiet, courageous battle he fought at home alongside his wife, Karen. 🕊️💜,” the post read.

“As Gene’s Alzheimer’s progressed, the disease took away many things. Yet, even in his final years, Gene remained young at heart, taking weekly tap dancing classes with Karen and finding moments of pure happiness right until the very end.

Protecting his dignity and keeping his spirit alive is why the Gene Wilder Digital Museum exists.”

Wiilder passed away on August 29, 2016, at the age of 83 at his home in Stamford, Connecticut, due to complications of Alzheimer’s disease.

Gene Wilder’s Family Aims To Raise Awareness For Alzheimer’s

Underneath the post, Wilder’s family highlighted that they want the actor’s legacy to continue on as they aim to raise awareness for Alzheimers.

“We are turning our love for Gene into positive and impactful actions. When you acquire a legacy item from our official website store directly fuels our core mission: funding vital Alzheimer’s research, supporting families navigating memory loss, and standing firmly by our selfless caregivers. 🏛️✨,” the post continued. “Help us reach more people and expand our impact today!”

Gene Wilder’s Voice Recreated With AI For Netflix Series

Netflix has a new series coming out, taking fans back inside the magical world of Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory. In a new reality competition series, “Wonka’s The Golden Ticket” will be using AI technology to recreate the voice of Wilder, who played Willy Wonka in the 1971 film.

The show premiered on Sept. 23, 2026, and is inspired by Roald Dahl’s iconic book which will follow 12 Golden Ticket winners and their partners as they compete through games inside the factory.

““Players must navigate a series of Wonka’s temptations and challenges, which are designed to push them physically, mentally, and morally [on a] journey through the factory’s wondrous and unpredictable landscape, while proving they have the instincts, resilience, and character to thrive in chaos. And, yes, they might even bump into an Oompa Loompa or two,” Netflix’s magazine, Tudum, explained. “In the end, only one contestant will earn Wonka’s life-changing prize in this high-stakes social experiment inspired by one of the most iconic worlds in cinematic history.”

Wilder’s estate, specifically his wife Karen B. Wilder, explained why the family allowed the use of his voice.

“Gene had a remarkable ability to bring humor, wonder and heart into people’s lives, and that connection has endured for generations. We are delighted that Wonka’s The Golden Ticket celebrates the warmth and imagination that he brought to the role, introducing that magic to a new generation while honoring the fans who have cherished it for decades,” she said per Tudum.