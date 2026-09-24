Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd Admit ‘Big Brother 28’ Drew Campbell ‘Touched My Heart’

Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd have criticized Drew Campbell’s “Big Brother 28” game throughout the season, but his emotional Final 5 episode had them seeing another side of him.

The “Big Brother” alums watched the latest episode live for their “Couch Jury” series on Jeff & Jordan TV. Before the episode even reached Drew’s emotional moments with Melody Morris, Lloyd teased that the episode might change their perspective.

“I think you guys might have a little sympathy for Drew tonight,” Lloyd read from a viewer before admitting, “He touched my heart, I have to admit.”

Schroeder remained more cautious. He emphasized that his previous criticism was about Campbell’s gameplay rather than Campbell personally.

“We watched him make bad decisions for months now,” Schroeder said. “So, this episode, maybe I’ll change my mind.”

Jeff Schroeder Says Drew Campbell Chose His Path

Campbell and Morris entered the episode in danger after Rick Devens nominated the close allies together. Campbell ultimately won the Power of Veto, removed himself from the block and left Morris vulnerable beside replacement nominee Taylor Brown.

The episode then focused heavily on Campbell and Morris confronting the possibility that their time together in the house was ending.

Schroeder acknowledged how difficult the moment appeared for Campbell, particularly after spending so much time isolated inside the “Big Brother” house.

“It’s really hard emotionally in that game,” Schroeder said, adding that emotions can become especially intense near the end of a season.

Still, he argued that Campbell had opportunities to prevent the situation.

Schroeder said that if Morris was truly Campbell’s No. 1 ally, Campbell could have targeted one of the returning Icons earlier and committed to working with Morris instead. In his view, Campbell attempted to maintain relationships on both sides for too long.

“If that was his number one, he should have took out an icon and teamed up with her,” Schroeder said.

Paramount Drew Campbell and Melody Morris in the “Big Brother” house during Season 28, Episode 18

Jeff Schroeder Thinks Drew Will Be Remembered

Whatever happens next, Schroeder believes Campbell has accomplished something valuable for a reality TV contestant: becoming memorable.

During the livestream, the hosts discussed Campbell’s previous game-show appearances and his apparent interest in continuing within the reality television world.

“He did make a name for himself,” Schroeder said.

Schroeder pointed to Campbell’s distinctive appearance and controversial game decisions as reasons viewers are unlikely to immediately forget him after the season.

“Drew will be memorable from this season, no matter how it shakes out,” he added.

When a viewer asked whether Campbell might have aligned with the Icons partly because of their social media followings, Schroeder said he thought it was possible but clearly labeled the idea as speculation.

“I’m just speculating here. I don’t know,” he said.

For Schroeder and Lloyd, Campbell’s emotional episode added another dimension to a player whose strategy they have repeatedly questioned. Their criticism of his decisions did not disappear, but the Final 5 showed them more of the person dealing with the consequences behind those moves.