Heidi Klum Embraces Her Model Side Catwalking in Sexy Corset

Heidi Klum looked the very definition of confidence strutting down a hallway in a sexy corset in her latest Instagram post. The host of Bravo’s “Project Runway” and former “America’s Got Talent” judge shared a reel of the moment online only a matter of hours ago.

Strutting Her Stuff

In the video Heidi is walking down a slim hallway with wooden flooring, using it as a catwalk. The former model struts her stuff effortlessly while eyeing up the camera, reminding us all just how gorgeous and talented she is. She finishes her walk off with a playful twirl and a shimmy of her shoulders.

Heidi opted to wear a tiny black minidress for the recording featuring a scalloped bust. She layered a tight gray and black plaid corset over the top with shining buttons, and left a matching gray jacket loosely draping over her arms. The look perfectly combined smart with sexy, and honestly the scalloped top is so clever and provides a lingerie-like feel.

The star finished the outfit off with a pair of very high black heels, sheer stockings and left her hair tumbling over her shoulders in loose blond waves. It makes perfect sense why Heidi was bringing out her model side, as in the post’s caption Heidi announced that she was in the midst of filming “Germany’s Next Top Model” 2027.

Fans went wild for Heidi’s latest look and expressed their excitement about the upcoming series of “GNTM” in the post’s comments section.

One user said: “Goddess goddess goddess!!!”

A second shared: “Gorggg.”

Meanwhile others added “Woah looking better than ever”, “Heidi looks fantastic”, “So beautiful”, and “I’ll watch it all at home.”

Heidi’s Latest Looks

The post comes shortly after Heidi posed up a storm in a barely-there lace number by Celia Kritharioti for Vogue World in Milan. Known as a “naked dress”, the dress features no solid fabric and only uses cleverly placed lace detailing scattered over Heidi’s body as a simultaneous form of design and censorship.

The only piece of solid fabric visible in the look at all is a pair of black underwear cheekily visible through the lace which Heidi had to sport underneath to ensure she was covered up. This is definitely one of my favorite looks from her this year and the stunningly intricate lace mandalas and foliage designs are going to remain living rent-free in my mind for the foreseeable future.

In terms of hair and makeup, Heidi left her hair freely flowing in pretty blonde curls that slightly bounced as she walked and tousled her hand through them. She left the rest of her outfit on the muted side to allow the dress to speak for itself, choosing a soft smokey eye on her eyelids and a pinkish nude lip combo. Heidi finished the look off with nude nail polish and a pair of large chic dark sunglasses.

The release date for “Germany’s Next Top Model” in 2027 is yet to be confirmed but I can’t wait to see all the fabulous fashion yet to come!

