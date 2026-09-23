Heidi Klum Leaves Little to The Imagination in Barely-There Dress in Italy

Heidi Klum looked utterly incredible dolled up in a completely sheer dress for Vogue World 2026 in Milan. The former “America’s Got Talent” judge and mastermind of Bravo’s “Project Runway” left little to the imagination in the sexy number, though the intricate detailing on the lace fabric of the dress scattered across her body was still simply stunning and provided some coverage.

Heidi’s Outfit

Heidi posted a video to her Instagram account strutting her stuff down the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, a famous glass-topped shopping arcade located near the Duomo in Milan. She opted to wear an all black lace lingerie-style dress that clung to her figure and gave the illusion of being a “naked gown”: a gown made without any solid fabric to cover her body.

Intricate lace designs such as foliage and mandalas swept over Heidi’s skin before trailing into a skirt featuring vertical lines running down her legs. For added sexiness the dress, designed by Celia Kritharioti, also included a slit down the back.

The only opaque piece of fabric in the whole look was a cheeky pair of black underwear visible through the lace for modesty, as well as a silk black clutch bag.

In terms of hair and makeup, Heidi left her hair freely flowing in pretty blonde curls that slightly bounced as she walked and tousled her hand through them. She left the rest of her outfit on the muted side to allow the dress to speak for itself, choosing a soft smokey eye on her eyelids and a pinkish nude lip combo. Heidi finished the look off with nude nail polish and a pair of large chic dark sunglasses.

Penned in the post’s caption, Heidi simply wrote: “Vogue World Milano,” and tagged the designer of her dress. fans went wild for the look and flooded the post’s comments section with praise – a rarity since Heidi often restricts the commenting ability on her social media posts.

One user said: “Wow absolutely stunning!!!”

A second shared: “Stunningly gorgeous.”

Meanwhile others added “Looking great Heidi!”, “Love her confidence”, and “She’s always GLAMOROUS”.

About The Event

Vogue World 2026 in Milan took place yesterday and was an event designed to honor the amazing craftsmanship of fashion (as well as those behind it) in Italy.

Speaking about the event, Vogue Italia’s head of editorial content shared: “This extraordinary event offers a unique opportunity to celebrate with a global audience the timeless story of Made in Italy, a story of genius and craftsmanship. It feels particularly meaningful to do so at this moment in time, in the era of artificial intelligence.”

Aside from Heidi a host of celebrities attended the event. Among those spotted dolled up were Dakota Johnsom, Hunter Scafer, Jennifer Lopez, Molly Gordon, Jordyn Woods, Taraji P. Henson, Dwyane Wade, Ciara, Naomi Campbell, Pamela Anderson, Mikey Madison, Meadow Walker, and more.

I can’t wait to see what amazing looks Heidi wears next. With Halloween approaching and her history as a successful model I just know she isn’t going to disappoint!





