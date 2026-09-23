Parvati Shallow Explains Why Victor Vollbrechthausen’s ‘Traitors: New Blood’ Shield Move Was a Mistake

“The Traitors” alum Parvati Shallow believes Victor Vollbrechthausen’s first major move on “The Traitors: New Blood” put an unnecessary target on his back.

Shallow joined Monét X Change to recap the first two episodes of the civilian spinoff on “One Mo Review.” During the show, the pair discussed everything from the newly selected Traitors to the season’s first mission and round table.

One decision immediately stood out to Shallow: Vollbrechthausen going directly for a shield during the first mission rather than initially helping the group.

“I think this is a bad move,” Shallow said.

NBC THE TRAITORS: NEW BLOOD — Pictured: “The Traitors: New Blood” Key Art — (Photo by: NBCUniversal)

Parvati Shallow Says Victor Vollbrechthausen Separated Himself From the Group

During the first mission, the contestants had opportunities to add money to the prize pot. There were also three shields available.

Vollbrechthausen prioritized securing his safety.

Although Monét understood the decision because a shield protects a Faithful from being murdered, Shallow believed the timing created a larger problem.

“I have seen this over and over again where groups of people, there’s, we’re just looking for one thing that stands out of the group,” Shallow explained.

According to Shallow, players are searching for reasons to become suspicious. This is because they begin the game with so little information about the Traitors.

Vollbrechthausen immediately gave them something to discuss.

“He’s just now put himself outside of the group,” Shallow said, adding that frightened contestants naturally look for ways to come together.

Vollbrechthausen eventually helped with the mission after securing his shield. However, his initial decision did not go unnoticed by the other players.

Shallow Compares Vollbrechthausen’s Move to Janelle Pierzina

Shallow has seen a similar strategy play out before.

She compared Vollbrechthausen’s approach to Janelle Pierzina aggressively pursuing shields during “The Traitors” Season 2, which Shallow also competed on.

Shallow recalled other contestants viewing Pierzina as a “selfish Faithful” because she prioritized her own protection.

While seeking a shield can make sense for someone worried about being murdered, Shallow argued that the social consequences can outweigh the immediate protection.

She also pointed to another factor that can make shields dangerous: jealousy.

Players without protection know the shield holder cannot be murdered that night. Therefore, this potentially makes that person a more appealing banishment option instead.

Abbey Benjamin, Abby Lee and Madeline Kostopulos also secured shields during the “New Blood” mission. However, Shallow and Monét noted that they contributed to the group effort before pursuing them.

Victor Vollbrechthausen Survives the First Round Table

Vollbrechthausen’s decision quickly became relevant when his name emerged during the first round table.

However, Kostopulos ultimately received 11 votes compared with Vollbrechthausen’s eight, while Kriste Lewis received one. Kostopulos then revealed she was a Faithful.

Vollbrechthausen therefore survived despite becoming one of the group’s primary suspects.

Shallow later explained that anyone who distinguishes themselves from the group can become an easy target inside the castle.

“Anyone who sticks their head up above the pack is now a suspect,” she said.

That philosophy connects to Shallow’s broader advice for playing “The Traitors.”

Earlier in the recap, she said contestants should remember the game is different from “Survivor.” She also suggested that appearing less strategically threatening can be beneficial. Shallow argued that players should avoid giving their competitors reasons to fear them while still contributing during challenges.

Vollbrechthausen survived his first close call. However, with suspicion already surrounding him, his next moves could determine whether he can successfully blend back into the group.