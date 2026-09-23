Selena Gomez Looks Happy, Healthy & Red Hot in Latest Photo Dump

Actress, singer-songwriter, producer, businesswoman, and former Disney Channel star Selena Gomez has posted another big batch of photographs showing what she’s been up to lately.

Gomez, 34, loves to give her fans and followers regular insights into her activities. Whether it be her personal life or her work, she often posts snaps of it on social media.

For instance, the beautiful star gave some fabulous glimpses into her trip to Italy with husband Benny Blanco, 38, earlier this year.

Now, seemingly back in the United States, focusing on her various business ventures in the fashion and beauty industry, and having completed filming season 6 of “Only Murders in the Building” at the end of August (per Facebook), she looks happy, healthy, and red hot in her latest life update.

Selena Gomez Looks Like She’s Loving Life

Selena Gomez took to her Instagram account to share the latest insight into her life with her 403 million followers.

Her post includes a carousel of no less than 18 photographs and a single video. The video shows Gomez contemplatively staring across a lake. The photographs include several beautiful selfies, pictures of Gomez spending time with her friends, a couple of her holding a baby (presumably a friend’s child), some of her getting glammed up for (again, presumably) a photoshoot, and one with husband Benny Blanco and an unidentified child on board a boat.

There’s no caption on the post, but the fact that Kacey Musgrave’s 2018 hit “Oh, What a World” is playing over it conveys Gomez’s joyful mood perfectly. She undoubtedly looks to be in the best place emotionally.

As always, Gomez’s fans and followers loved the latest insight into her life and headed to the post’s comments section in their droves to have their say on it.

Gomez’s Fans & Followers Love Seeing Her So Happy

Getty Selena Gomez.

The comments section of Selena Gomez’s latest Instagram post is full of messages from fans and followers who love the insight into her life and how happy she looks.

One of Gomez’s followers commented, “It’s so good to see you happy, Selena 🙏🏻.”

Another follower wrote, “Sweet moments ❤️🙌❤️.”

Somebody else said, “i LOVE these photo dumps. you’re so so loved🥹❤️.”

“The worst part about this post is that it ends🫧😭💛,” posted another Instagram user.

Someone else noted, “Selena always been that girl.”

Last but not least, one big fan of Gomez’s commented, “Absolutely glowing, keep shining Queen! 🌟”

Gomez’s most recent album was 2025’s collaborative effort with her husband, “I Said I Love You First,” and she has no new music in the pipeline.

She is, however, keeping busy with her acting. The star will obviously reprise her role as Mabel Mora in the sixth season of the aforementioned “Only Murders in the Building,” which is coming this December 8 (per Disney). She will also voice a character in the 2027 animated sci-fi rom-com “Not Alone,” star as Linda Ronstadt in the as-yet-untitled Linda Ronstadt biopic, and appear in the mystery Western film “The Origin of the World,” the thriller movie “Spiral,” and the biographical drama “In the Shadow of the Mountain.”

We’re so glad to see Selena Gomez loving life and can’t wait to see all of her upcoming work.

Selena Gomez’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb. Her discography info was courtesy of Discogs.