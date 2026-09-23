Taylor Swift to Release ‘The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore’

Taylor Swift never stops surprising her fans! After the jaw-dropping announcement yesterday for her new single “Patient Zero,” the showgirl announced an encore to her latest album. “The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore” releases on Friday.

Patient for the Encore

When Swift first announced “The Life of a Showgirl” on the New Heights podcast, she claimed the album would only contain 12 songs.

“There’s no other songs coming,” she said. “This is 12. There’s not a 13th … there’s not other songs coming.”

The singer-songwriter surprised fans today, announcing an encore to the album that features four new songs.

“About a year ago, you guys did a truly unfathomable thing. Something that completely blew my mind… You gave ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ the biggest first week for an album in history,” Swift reflected in an Instagram post. “I took a trip to Sweden to celebrate with Max and Shellback, my two collaborators on this album.”

While Swift was with Max Martin and Shellback, she penned several new tracks that will make up the deluxe version of “The Life of a Showgirl.”

“Really we just wanted to reflect and take in how grateful we were for the moment we were in, but there was a studio there and we did what we do when we feel anything at all: We wrote more songs,” Swift added. “I hope you love them, because they were born out of pure gratitude for your exuberance for and celebration of the album we made.”

“The Encore” features four new songs, including “Patient Zero,” which Swift announced yesterday after a countdown appeared on her website.

The additional track titles are “Cleveland!,” “Pink Clouding” and “Babylon.”

“The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore” releases on Friday and is currently available for digital pre-order.

Swifties React to The Encore

Swifties have wasted no time sharing their reactions to “The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore,” with fans taking to social media to celebrate and analyze the latest tracks.

“It’s time to start calling you Taylor Claus, the way you are always gifting us,” a user posted to X. “Everyday is Christmas when you’re a Swiftie.”

“ALL OF A SUDDEN IT’S MIDWEEK AND EVERYTHING IS FINE AND THEM BOOM TAYLOR SWIFT IS RELEASING FOUR NEW SONGS ON FRIDAY,” another user said.

“showgirl girls NEVER lose!!!!!!!” a user reacted.

Fans have also shared their thoughts about the story behind the new songs.

“And what if Cleveland! is the antithesis of Florida! and Babylon is a Cowboy Like Me reference????” a user theorized on X.

“Babylon being cowboy like me’s sequel wherein she reckons that forever is NOT the sweetest con because she has it and it’s real,” a user added.

“Walk with me. Pink Clouding is going to be the ACTUALLY in love version of Lavender Haze,” a user said.

Swift Heads Into a Big Week

The excitement doesn’t stop with new music from Swift!

She will also be receiving the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honors on Sunday for her contributions to music video direction.

With the VMAs teasing that they still have some tricks up their sleeves, fans are expecting further announcements from Swift or maybe even a live performance.

You can tune in on CBS or stream on Paramount+ on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET to find out.