Taylor Swift Announces New Single ‘Patient Zero’

After a countdown appeared on her website this morning, Taylor Swift revealed her new single “Patient Zero” will be released on Sept. 25.

“Patient Zero” Arrives With Collector’s Edition CDs

When the countdown clock on Swift’s website hit all zeros, Swift revealed the announcement of her new single.

“I’ve been impatiently waiting to tell you that my brand new single ‘Patient Zero’ will be out on September 25 (!!!!!!!!!!!!) and it’s available to pre-order now on my website for 24 hours,” Swift said in a post to Instagram.

Three collector’s edition CDs are available for purchase on Swift’s site, each with a unique double-sided cover.

Each of the three CDs correspond to a different rendition of the track: the standard edition, the acoustic version and the piano version.

According to Swift’s website the CD will ship “on or about Oct. 13, 2026.”

Fans have until tomorrow at 1:59 p.m. ET to pre-order the CD. Otherwise, they can hear the single when it releases on Friday.

The single is currently tied to “The Life of a Showgirl” era.

Swift Teases Single with ‘000’

Ahead of the announcement today, Swift teased the single by changing her bios on social media to “And, baby, that’s sh0w business f0r y0u.”

Fans quickly connected the triple zeros to a scene in the “Opalite” music video. In the video, three judges hold up zero paddles, scoring Swift on her dancing skills.

Swift’s backup dancer Kameron Saunders, who appears in that scene, also teased the announcement with a post to Instagram.

Fans React to the New Single

The single announcement generated plenty of excitement among fans, who are excited to hear what Swift has in store for them.

“You never stop surprising me and that’s what I love of being a swiftie,” a user replied to a @TaylorNation post on X.

“You could say I had Zero Patience when buying these cds,” another user joked.

Some fans were quick to work, creating fan art based on the new single.

“ALREADY HAVE A BRACELET MADE FOR PATIENT ZERO,” a user shared, posting a picture of a friendship bracelet with silvery metallic beads.

“Patient Zero” Generates New Theories

Of course, Swifties are always theorizing!

With many fans expecting a Debut (Taylor’s Version) announcement, this new single left them asking further questions.

While the new single seems to be tied to “The Life of a Showgirl” album, the look deviates from the orange and teal sparkles that defined the era.

“THIS IS A WHOLE 180 FROM SHOWGIRL’S AESTHETICS??? I’M SO CONFUSED,” a user posted to X.

Another fan noted that the additional third page that was added to Swift’s master letter on her website has not been unveiled, suggesting a further announcement to come.

What could that announcement be? A fan suggested it may be a live performance of the single at the VMAs.

Swift will likely be appearing at the award’s show this Sunday to accept her Artist-Director Honor, offering the perfect opportunity for her to perform.

Another fan theorized that a “Patient Zero” music video could debut at the VMAs.

An additional announcement at the award’s show would be on course for Swift. During the 2022 VMAs, Swift announced her 10th studio album “Midnights,” while accepting her award for Video of the Year.

We cannot wait to hear Swift’s new single and are eager for any other potential announcements!