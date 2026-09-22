KSI Steps In For Simon Cowell At ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21 Finale

“America’s Got Talent” is bringing another judge to the table for its biggest week of the season. NBC has confirmed that KSI will join the judging panel as the competition prepares to crown its latest winner.

The British YouTuber, musician and TV personality will take Simon Cowell’s seat during the two-night finale. The longtime judge has now been confirmed to miss the event as he continues his break from the show.

The talent competition has reached its final 10 acts, with viewers about to decide who will walk away as this year’s winner. The timing of the new announcement gives it extra weight as the show’s judging panel has been having an unusual stretch.

KSI already has plenty of experience at the “Got Talent” judges’ table. He currently serves as a full-time judge on “Britain’s Got Talent.”

KSI Will Replace Simon Cowell For ‘AGT’ Finale

NBC announced KSI’s addition to the AGT panel for the finale on September 22. He will join Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara, and Mel B at the judges’ table as the remaining contestants perform for America’s vote.

The announcement also finally answers a major question surrounding Cowell’s absence. Despite previous speculation, the longtime judge will not return for the finale on September 22 and 23 after spending several weeks away from the live shows.

Cowell temporarily stepped away from the show back in August for a procedure involving his back. His representative said at the time that it was a routine procedure. It was also suggested that the TV personality was expected to return after several weeks.

His absence eventually stretched through the remainder of the quarterfinals and the semifinals. Until now, there had still been uncertainty over whether he might make a surprise return in time for the big finish.

The finale features 10 remaining acts, including Acro Canine Crew, Come Here, Geno Ploeger, Hundred Fingers, Lai Noelle, and Nene Royal. Olivia Befus, Royal Lasers, Unitree, and Veronika Goroshkova are also all competing for the coveted Season 21 title.

KSI Already Knows The ‘Got Talent’ Judges’ Table Well

Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 01: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) KSI attends The BRIT Awards 2025 at the InterContinental London – The O2 on March 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Although this will be KSI’s first time judging the “AGT” finale, he is hardly new to the franchise. He first appeared as a guest judge on “Britain’s Got Talent” before earning a permanent seat on the show.

KSI initially stepped in for Bruno Tonioli during several audition days for the show’s 2025 season. Eventually, the experience led to a larger role after ITV announced that he would become a full-time judge in September 2025. At the time, Tonioli had stepped away because of scheduling conflicts.

That move placed the famous YouTuber alongside Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon on the judging panel. His move to the “AGT” finale now creates an unusual situation where one of Cowell’s fellow “BGT” judges will temporarily occupy his seat on “AGT.”

KSI is expected to remain part of “BGT” as the show prepares for its next season. Cowell, meanwhile, is also expected to miss some upcoming “BGT” audition filming while continuing his recovery.

‘AGT’ Has Used Several Guest Judges During Cowell’s Absence

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KSI is not the first celebrity called in during Cowell’s extended break. “AGT” has rotated several familiar faces through the fourth seat since he stepped away.

Kenan Thompson was the first announced guest judge, lending his humor to the panel during the third round of the quarterfinals. He had previously filled in for Cowell during Season 15 in 2020 after he suffered a serious electric-bike accident.

Former “AGT” judge Heidi Klum later made her own return to the panel. She had previously spent several seasons on the series before leaving the regular panel. Terry Crews announced her temporary comeback during the September 2 show.

As Cowell’s absence has continued, the remaining main panel judges have spoken openly about how the show feels without him. Mandel previously admitted that “AGT” does not feel the same in Cowell’s absence, while Crews described the empty seat as a “big space.”

With KSI taking the fourth seat, albeit temporarily, the audience finally has an answer to a question it has had for several weeks.

The finalists will perform for America’s vote on September 22, with the Season 21 winner revealed during the September 23 results show. Both episodes air at 9 p.m. ET on NBC and stream on Peacock the following day.